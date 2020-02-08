Wake up, California. Poverty and homelessness concern us all - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Well, that’s a difficult column for me. But it is one that is desperately needed as the wealth gap in our county has increased dramatically since Orange County became our home in 1988.

The Southern California News Group recently held a panel discussion in conjunction with the SoCal Policy Forum to raise awareness about poverty and homelessness. The moderator was Todd Harmonson, the senior editor of the Orange County Registerk. Four voices with different perspectives stood on the podium – Joel Kotkin, a fellow in urban studies at Chapman University; Shelley Hoss, President and CEO of the Orange County Community Foundation; Mary Anne Foo, founder and director of the Orange County Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance; and Lucy Dunn, CEO of the Orange County Business Council.

Advertisement

Orange County, once the bedroom community of Los Angeles covered with orange groves, has spread to 34 different cities. Population makes us the fourth largest in the United States when you add them up. We are no longer the job exchange for the aerospace, textile and entertainment industries in Los Angeles County.

Orange County’s economy is robust and has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, coupled with one of the highest median annual incomes – $ 89,759. We are leaders in medical device manufacturing, real estate, construction, and finance. Where is the problem?

The unemployment figures are misleading. According to Kotkin, around 8 out of 10 new jobs in California have fallen below the county’s average income since 2010. Four in ten people earn less than $ 40,000 a year. These incomes make it difficult to survive, as an income of around $ 66,000 is required to cover the average monthly rent of $ 1,800 for a two-bedroom apartment in the county.

Underemployment is also common, says Dunn. A Disneyland driver is a great job for a student learning their skills. Not so much for the head of the family.

We have done poor work to raise our youth. Most of my work focuses on family-owned and operated production and logistics companies. Ask one of them what his biggest concern is – the lack of qualified employees. Welders, CNC machine operators and repair technicians are in short supply.

Our grammar schools and adult education centers see vocational training poorly. Look, a four-year degree is great, but not for everyone. Especially when it means that your career starts with a burden of student debt and the inability to find a well-paid job.

Amazing numbers of our educated youth are bail for advanced states like Texas, Tennessee and North Carolina. Sure, the weather is brutal, but you can enjoy an affordable family home there.

Housing starts have delayed employment growth significantly.

Dunn, former director of the California Department of Housing and Municipal Development, outlined the metrics. Until recently, our state has welcomed around 500,000 new residents each year since 1950. Do we need new living space every year? 200,000 units. We have not succeeded in this since 1989! No doctor of economics is required to realize that supply and demand are very different.

As a result, our average price for a single family home has decreased by $ 720,000 and the average rent for an apartment is $ 1,800 per month.

Our state was not our friend. I could write an entire column on the subject, and maybe one day I will. Suffice it to say that burdensome regulation, crippling taxes, anti-growth measures, behaviors that lead to job losses, and unsustainable pensions for public servants – ALL have contributed to the problem we are in.

There is hope of course! We are one of the most innovative and entrepreneurial countries in the world.

Shelley Hoss pointed out that most of the wealth in Orange County is in the first generation, unlike on the east coast with seven or eight generations. In addition, most of our wealth was created here and by people who have benefited from public education, a grant from the Cal State or the UC system, or public support. Many of our wealthy benefactors have emerged from poverty. We are a generous community!

Bravo to the Southern California News Group and the SoCal Policy Forum to draw attention to our problems and to create a platform for discussions!

Allen C. Buchanan, SIOR, is a principal at Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services in Orange. He can be reached at [email protected] or 714.564.7104.