According to a conservation group, four endangered mountain gorillas, including three adult women, were killed by an obvious lightning strike in a Ugandan national park.

An autopsy was performed on the four patients, including a male infant who died on February 3 in Mgahinga National Park in southwest Uganda.

“Based on the severe lesions after death … the tentative cause of death for all four people is likely to be a lightning bolt,” said the Greater Virunga Transboundary Collaboration on Saturday. The confirmation from the laboratory takes two to three weeks.

The four belonged to a group of 17 people known as the Hirwa family, who migrated from Volcanoes National Park in neighboring Rwanda to Mgahinga National Park in August last year.

“It was very sad,” Andrew Seguya, managing director of the collaboration, told the BBC. “The potential of the three women to contribute to the population was immense.”

The other 13 members of the group had been found.

In 2008 it was estimated that there were only 680 great apes left, but thanks to efforts to protect and combat poaching, their population has grown to over 1,000.

As a result of these efforts, the mountain gorilla – a subspecies of the eastern gorilla – was moved from “endangered” to the “red list” of the endangered species of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature in 2018.

The Mgahinga National Park extends over the northern slopes of three volcanoes and is part of the Virunga massif that Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have in common. The massif is one of the most important nature reserves in the world and one of only two places where mountain gorillas can be found.