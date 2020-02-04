VPR star Brittany Cartwright reveals whether she can unmask Kristen, Stassi and Katie as a friend

Advertisement

Brittany Cartwright does not select pages regarding the effects of Stassi, Kristen and Katie, but the VPR star is meant for her best friends!

Brittany Cartwright gets caught how their best buddies turn out. However, the Vanderpump Guidelines star is said to cause problems on the monitor again Kristen Doute36 Stassi Schroeder, 31 and Katie Maloney-Schwartz, 33. Followers of the hit Bravo present witnessed the feud between the self-described Weho witches this season when their esteemed friendship, especially between Kristen & Stassi, appears to have completely disappeared.

“Brittany would like to see Kristen, Stassi and Katie restore their friendship and keep everyone going the way they used to,” an offer EXCLUSIVE said Hollywood Life, “Brittany has a heart of gold and all it ever needs is that everyone can keep up. Brittany believes it will likely happen again, but is aware that there is a great historical past and a lot of drama has happened that will require a lot of work. “The followers saw Kristen’s friendship develop, not due to Stassi and Katie, their difficult relationship after they broke up with their boyfriend Brian Carter in September 2019.

“Brittany is not sure if they are all ready to go into this work by talking about topics again and trying to work on their friendship,” added the insider. “She tried to mediate problems between them, but at the end of the day, they are all so robust personalities and have lost a lot together that they have realized that this is something they should find out for themselves.”

In the meantime, as we have previously reported, Stassi is “not trying to take power”, a friendship with Kristen. “Kristen is still not talking to Katie and Stassi,” another shipment EXCLUSIVELY announced Hollywood Life on January 9th. “Stassi may be focused on himself now and then Beau (Clark)Interval. She wants to find a place with Kristen in the place where they are, which is not taking place, and where he or she is making no attempt to supply him with electricity. Stassi was unhappy with most of the filming and will not allow himself to be emotionally back there. It is a happy time for them. “