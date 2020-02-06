Volumes guitarist Diego Farias dies shortly after leaving the band

Advertisement

Diego Farias, the founding guitarist and producer of the progressive Metalcore acts Volumes, passed away a week after the band separated. The tragic news was reported on Twitter by his brother, singer Gus Farias, who left Volumes in December. No cause of death has been released.

“RIP to my brother Diego, I love you, I can’t believe I’m writing this,” Gus wrote on Twitter. “We traveled the world together, we lived the dream together. I love you, Diego. Rest in paradise, little brother, you are living through me now. “

On January 30, Volumes published a detailed statement about the departure of Diego and Gus and the return of singer Michael Barr. Regarding Diego, the band wrote:

“Diego was never fired or kicked out of the band. In recent years he has grown in his career as a producer. As a result, he lost the desire to go on tour with the band and was then unable to commit himself to the entire writing process with the group. Some of you may have noticed that we have had various replacement guitarist tours with the band over the past few tours. We wish Diego the best of luck and know that he is on the way to becoming one of the game’s most successful producers. “

During Diego’s 11-year run in Volumes, the Los Angeles band released three full-length albums and two EPs, including the 2019 EP Coming Clean. In addition, Diego produced or constructed albums from bands such as Chelsea Grin, Veil of Maya and others.

TO UPDATE: Volumes have made a statement regarding the death of Diego Farias:

“We are absolutely devastated by the tragic death of Diego Farias. We try to handle and process this because everything seems so surreal. We send our love and thoughts to his brothers Gus and Andres. His mother and father and his extended family.

If we collect our thoughts, we can convey them better, but for now … we love you, Diego, rest in power. – volumes ”

Diego’s death has been recognized by several other members of the Metalcore community via social media, as indicated below. We extend our condolences to his family, friends and band members in this difficult time.

pic.twitter.com/OUvRTQ5VTF

– Volumes (@Volumesband) February 6, 2020

RIP TO MY BROTHER DIEGO I love you, I can’t believe I’m writing this.

– RIP DIEGO I LOVE U LIL BRO (@RealYungYogi) February 6, 2020

WE TRAVEL THE WORLD TOGETHER WE LIVE THE DREAM TOGETHER I LOVE YOU DIEGO. REST IN PARADISE LITTLE BROTHER LIVE THROUGH ME NOW. ❤️

– RIP DIEGO I LOVE U LIL BRO (@RealYungYogi) February 6, 2020

Every time I look in the mirror, I see the 19-stitch scar you gave me. Thank you, I will rightly wear this scar forever. Love you little brother

– RIP DIEGO I LOVE U LIL BRO (@RealYungYogi) February 6, 2020

Fuck man … RIP Diego 🙁

Way too soon homie

– TELLE {PREORDER MONOMANIA} (@tellesmith) February 6, 2020

RIP Diego. Thankful for the time we spent together. Always so encouraging and nice. Broken heart. My whole love goes to the Volumes and Farias families ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/ILaPoYtvo4

– Josh Manuel (@JoshManuel) February 6, 2020

I can’t believe you’re gone RIP Diego @PRODBYYAYGO pic.twitter.com/5tGPl8l2hp

– Cameron Losch (@ Cameron112) February 6, 2020