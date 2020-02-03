VMA Nominations: Taylor Swift vs. Ariana Grande and More - Full List

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

The biggest names in music (films) compete at MTV VMA 2019 the following month, and Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande top the list with 10 nominations each. The full list of nominees was announced on Tuesday, which left the Cats Star and Scream Queens in a lifeless heat, followed by Billie Eilish (9) and Lil Nas X (8).

The VMAs of the year, moderated by comic Sebastian Maniscalco, will be broadcast on Monday, August 26 at 8:00 a.m. Read the full list of nominees at:

FULL LIST OF NOMINATED

Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “Loads”

Billie Eilish – “Unhealthy Man”

Ariana Grande – “Thank you, later”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Obsolete City Street (Remix)”

Taylor Swift – “You need to calm down”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

SONG OF THE YEAR

Drake – “In My Feelings”

Ariana Grande – “Thank you, later”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Ms. Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Flat”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Obsolete City Street (Remix)”

Taylor Swift – “You need to calm down”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ava max

Billie Eilish

THEIR.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Rosalia

BEST COOPERATION

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Obsolete City Street (Remix)”

Ms. Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Flat”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie – “ME!”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I don’t care”

BTS ft. Halsey – “boy with windward”

Push artist of the year

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish

THEIR.

Lauv

Lizzo

BEST POP

5 seconds summer time – “easier”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me”

Billie Eilish – “Unhealthy Man”

Ariana Grande – “Thank you, later”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Taylor Swift – “You need to calm down”

Khalid

BEST HIP HOP

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Master the World”

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “Loads”

Cardi B – “cash”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Bigger”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Obsolete City Street (Remix)”

Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE”

BEST R & B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – “Make it higher”

Infantile Gambino – “Feels like summer”

THEIR. ft. Bryson Tiller – “Could Have Been”

Alicia Keys – “Raise a Man”

Ella Mai – “Travel”

Normani ft. 6lack – “waves”

BEST Ok-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – “boy with windward”

BLACKPINK – “Kill this love”

Monsta X ft. French Montana – “Who do you love?”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Cat & Canine”

NCT 127 – “Common”

EXO – “Tempo”

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA, Karol G – “Secreto”

Unhealthy Bunny ft. Drake – “MIA”

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – “I can’t get enough”

Papa Yankee ft. Snow – “Con Calma”

Maluma – “Mala Mía”

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”

BEST DANCE

The chain smoker ft. Bebe Rexha – “Name You Mine”

Clear Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – “Solo”

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B – “Taki Taki”

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – “Say My Title”

Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”

Silk metropolis & Dua Lipa – “electrical energy”

BEST ROCK

The 1975 – “Love It When We Made It”

Fall Out Boy – “Bishop’s Knife Trick”

Think of dragons – “Pure”

Lenny Kravitz – “Low”

Panic! In the disco – “excessive hopes”

twenty one pilots – “My Blood”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Halsey – “Nightmare”

The Murderers – “Land of the Free”

Jamie N. Commons, Skylar Gray ft. Gallant – “Runaway Practice”

John Legend – “Preaching”

Lil Dicky – “Earth”

Taylor Swift – “You need to calm down”

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “Unhealthy Man” (Director: Dave Meyers)

FKA Zweigige – “Cellophane” (Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang)

Ariana Grande – “Thank You Later” (Directed by Hannah Lux Davis)

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Obsolete City Street (Remix)” (Director: Calmatic)

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” (Director: Dano Cerny)

Taylor Swift – “You Must Calm Down” (Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “When the social gathering is over” (visible results from Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo)

FKA branches – “Cellophane” (visible results from Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog)

Ariana Grande – “God is a Lady” (visible results from Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova and Rebecca Rice for Mathematic)

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Simply Us” (visible results from Sergii Mashevskyi)

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” (visible results from Ethan Chancer)

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie – “ME!” (Visible results from Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX)

BEST EDITING

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “color tones” (modification by Elias Talbot)

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Obsolete City Street (Remix)” (Modified by Calmatic)

Billie Eilish – “Unhealthy Man” (modification by Billie Eilish)

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” (modification by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh)

Solange – “Almeda” (modification by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor)

Taylor Swift – “You Must Calm Down” (Modified by Jarrett Fijal)

BEST ART DIRECTION

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” (graphic course from JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU: E))

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” (graphic course by John Richoux)

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Obsolete City Street (Remix)” (graphic course by Itaru Dela Vegas)

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” (graphic course by Tatiana Van Sauter)

Taylor Swift – “You Must Calm Down” (Brittany Porter Graphics Course)

Kanye West and Lil ‘Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I love it” (graphic course by Tino Schaedler)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

FKA Zweigige – “Cellophane” (choreography by Kelly Yvonne)

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” (choreography by Appeal La’Donna)

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” (choreography by Ryan Heffington)

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” (choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv)

Solange – “Almeda” (choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles)

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” (choreography by Rie Hata)

BEST KINEMATOGRAPHY

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” (cinematography by Elias Talbot)

Billie Eilish – “Hostage” (camera by Pau Castejon)

Ariana Grande – “Thank you, afterwards” (camera by Christopher Probst)

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” (camera by Scott Cunningham)

Solange – “Almeda” (cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton)

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie – “ME!” (Starr Whitesides camera)

Then press PLAY on the official VMA promo below leave a comment along with your private recommendations.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1ouTeo2BKw (/ embed)