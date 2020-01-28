Vladimir Tarasenko Injury Update: St. Louis Blues GM says the team will have a better recovery before the close of trading

Advertisement

Doug Armstrong, general manager of St. Louis Blues, told ESPN’s Emily Kaplan in December that he was confident that injured striker Vladimir Tarasenko would be back in the playoffs in the spring. Now he’s less certain.

Armstrong informed reporters on January 26 that Tarasenko’s recovery could be closer to six months, which would delay his return to late April. Armstrong said St. Louis will know more about the situation before the close on February 24, but if Tarasenko can return before the end of the regular season, the team will have to make more room below the league salary ceiling to fulfill his contract in.

“Our goal is to get (Tarasenko) back as soon as possible and we need to make sure there is enough space,” he said of NHL.com. “When we return to our opening roster, which was only a few hundred thousand dollars from the salary ceiling, we need to make sure that (Tarasenko) is ready, and we should definitely know the trading deadline on its exact timeline.”

Armstrong had previously said that the team asked Tarasenko to take time to recover.

“He’s busy with his rehab,” Armstrong told ESPN in December. “I know that he works very hard. We actually tried to slow him down a bit. We told him to spend time with the family, vacation, because if we can come in January and he can start, full We want him to do it. ” , “

27-year-old Tarasenko was operated on his left shoulder after being injured in a game against the Los Angeles Kings on October 24.

“Five months is April 1st,” said Armstrong. “The season ends on April 4th and we are confident that he will be on this timeline.”

Kaplan noted that since St. Louis Tarasenko was in the long-term injuries reserve, the Blues have had an additional $ 7.5 million to play with. But Armstrong didn’t speculate on using this space to get a high-paying scorer while waiting for Tarasenko’s return.

“There is no player as good as Vladdy,” said Armstrong. “So I’d rather get Vladdy back than spend that money. But it’s also not an injury that you can return exponentially earlier than the doctors say because it’s just a healing thing. It’s not a strong thing. So I think , that we.” look into the first round anyway. “

The Russian winger had scored 10 points in 10 games at the time of his injury, raising questions about who would advance in his wake. Despite his defeat, the Blues (42 points) will head the Western Conference from December 8, while the Blues will be back in the Stanley Cup with an effective team defense (83 goals allowed until December 8 are the ninth best).

Tarasenko has a history of injuries to his left shoulder: Tarasenko said that he dislocated that shoulder in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final last May and underwent surgery after the 2017/18 season to dislocate in the same shoulder repair.

