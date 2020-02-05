Advertisement

Vivo announces new Vivo Y9s smartphone with 48 MP camera

Vivo has added a brand new one to its mid-range smartphones. The latest addition to the Vivo Y collection are the Y9s, a 48-megapixel digital camera, an eye-catching quad digital camera design and a 90 percent ratio of display and body type.

A reasonable mid-range Vivo’nun phone with the certificates has been announced in China in recent weeks. Vivo, Y9s’i was introduced right now with the use of the introduced certificates. Vivo’s new options and design for mid-range smartphones.

The brand new Vivo phone is powered by the Snapdragon 665 processor. The Snapdragon 665 is accompanied by 8 GB RAM. With 128 GB of internal storage, the Vivo Y9s offers plenty of storage space.

The ratio of the Vivo Y9s to the build of the Vivo is 90%. The 6.38-inch full HD show with enormous AMOLED resolution has a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels.

Behind the Vivo Y9, a set of four cameras greets customers. The basic digicam of the rear 4-camera system has a resolution of 48 megapixels. The 48MP Fundamental Rear Digicam is accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The entry-level digicam has a resolution of 32 megapixels.

The battery of the Vico Y9s, the new midrange smartphone from Vivo, has a capacity of 4500 mAh. The Y9s battery with a capacity of 4500 mAh also has an 18 W quick charging aid. The fingerprint reader of the mobile phone is embedded in the broadcast of the mobile phone.

Vivo Y9s options:

Display: 6.38 inch full HD + enormous Amoled display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels

Processor: Snapdragon 665 11nm

RAM: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 128 GB internal storage

Rear view camera: 48 MP fundamental rear view camera, 8 MP wide angle lens, 2 MP depth sensor, 2 MP macro lens

Entry-level camera: 32MP entry-level digicam with f / 2.Zero aperture

Battery: Battery with a capacity of 4500 mAh and a fast cost support of 18 W.

Connectivity: USB Sort-C connector

Working system: Android 9 is mainly based on Funtouch OS 9

Colors: blue, black and pink

Dimensions: 159.25 × 75.19 × 8.68 mm

Weight:

Vivo Y9s

Worth of Vivo Y9s

Vivo Y9s; Blue, black and pink within the three colors in the customer’s entrance area. The Vivo Y9 is available for $ 283. The gross sales of Vivo Y9 started from that moment in China.

