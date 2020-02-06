Advertisement

NEW YORK

Drug manufacturers looking for a vaccine or effective treatment for the deadly new coronavirus in China have indicated that they still have a long way to go.

This is in contradiction to reports of an alleged “breakthrough” that spurred financial markets on Wednesday and triggered optimism that is not necessarily supported by reality.

At least a dozen drug companies are working on vaccines or antivirals and other treatments to help those who are infected with the rapidly spreading infection.

Investment costs for vaccines could be $ 800 million. Even if the process is speeded up, approval from managers of the companies involved is expected to take more than a year to complete.

“It will take at least 12 to 18 months, which means there will be no benefits in the acute situation we are in – at least in China -” said Thomas Breuer, chief medical officer of the vaccine department at GlaxoSmithKline. GSK works with developers by providing technology that could make their vaccines more effective.

The virus, which hit China in December, has killed more than 500 people and shows no signs of decreasing. Thousands of new cases are reported every day, mainly in the central Chinese province of Hubei. However, spread to around 27 countries and regions has raised concerns worldwide.

Companies that develop treatments for already sick patients may be able to get approval faster than a vaccine given to healthy people. Nevertheless, logistical and regulatory challenges remain, according to two Gilead Sciences executives working on experimental antiviral treatment.

“There is a distinction between a therapeutic and a vaccine. Still, I think it is true that this will not go very quickly and that we are now at risk of investing, “said Gilead Chief Medical Officer Merdad Parsey.

Clinical trials for treatments can be shorter and shorter than for vaccines, Parsey admitted.

There remain challenges to ensure the effectiveness of therapies and then to increase production. Gilead has a limited supply of remdesivir that is being tested against the coronavirus after having previously had no attempts to treat Ebola.

Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the Fatal MERS Outbreak, said the antiviral treatments for such emergencies had been modest in the past.

For example, what worked with MERS and SARS was better infection control in healthcare facilities, he said about two other types of coronavirus that triggered global alarms.

“That doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t try it, but we often look for a magic ball and the bright shiny object. Sometimes we just have to have the basics,” said Frieden.

A Chinese television report on Wednesday said a Zhejiang University research team found an effective drug for the virus, while UK researchers separately told Sky News that they had made a “major breakthrough” in finding a vaccine.

Reuters was unable to review the reports independently, but several traders led them for sharp upward trends in global equity markets.

“There are no effective therapeutics known for this 2019 nCoV,” said World Health Organization spokesman Tarik Jasarevic, who used the current name for the new coronavirus, when asked about reports of “drug breakthroughs.”

Health officials in the US and China have set ambitious goals to qualify a vaccine for human trials in the coming months.

Julia Steenhuysen in Chicago contributed to this story.