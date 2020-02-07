Virginia Gun Owners - The unconstitutional attack by the Democrats

Advertisement

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam speaks to gun control activists at a rally by Moms Demand Action and other family members of the victims of the shooting in front of the Virginia State Capitol building in Richmond, Virginia, July 9, 2019. (Michael A. McCoy / Reuters)

Just because a small number of psychopaths like the aesthetics of a popular weapon doesn’t magically transform that weapon into something that is particularly threatening to American society.

Today, the Virginia Democrats are continuing their offensive against the second amendment by addressing the “offensive weapon” ban, magazine restrictions, and bills on the seizure of oppressors on the State Department’s Public Security Committee. This makes it an equally good time to remind people that bans on “attack weapons” are unconstitutional. The sooner a ban on “attack weapons” can be applied to the Supreme Court – which, of course, was not prepared to accept new weapon cases – the better.

District of Columbia v Heller found that the second amendment protects weapons “shared by law-abiding citizens.” AR-15 style weapons, the most popular rifle in America that is sold over a million times annually, clearly meet this criterion. Everything about the weapon, from its mechanisms to its purpose, is common. Despite the rhetoric you hear from Virginia lawmakers, some appellate judges and mouthpieces from the gun control lobby, the AR-15 is neither a “weapon of war” nor has it ever been. To say this is historically and functionally incorrect. Eugene Stoner, chief engineer at ArmaLite and its parent company Colt, designed and marketed the AR specifically for civilians in the early 1960s, years before a military version was adopted. The AR-15 is less a “weapon of war” than a handgun from 1911 that the US military adopted from that year until 1986.

Not that we should have problems with war weapons per se being in civilian hands. Muskets and flintlock rifles, the predominant weapons of the Revolution, were also weapons of war. The founders wanted civilians to have lethal weapons. Excuse me, John Kerry, but the second change is not about hunting or recreation, or even mostly personal home protection. So, yes, ARs are indeed dangerous. That is the point. The common effort to present ARs as particularly “dangerous and unusual” should only place them outside of Heller’s protection.

In fact, there is no evidence that AR-15 pose a unique threat. Just because a small number of psychopaths like the aesthetics of a popular weapon doesn’t magically transform that weapon into something that is particularly threatening to American society. Even if one admits that the presence of crime is a valid reason for restricting constitutional rights – an increasingly popular argument to ignore the First Amendment – the argument to ban AR-15 is weakening.

After the federal ban on assault weapons was imposed in 1994, weapon crimes fell dramatically and reached historic lows. In 2018, the last year of FBI data, 6,603 Americans were murdered by small arms, 297 by rifles (most not by AR-15) and 236 by shotguns. (Types of weapons used in crime are not reported by all police departments, but the trend is almost certainly the same.) In the same period, 1,604 knives were killed and 656 people were killed by fists and kicks. ARs are rarely used in crime.

More importantly, if the state can ban a type of semi-automatic weapon just because it looks in some way or because some type of criminal prefers it, what principle would prevent it from banning any semi-automatic weapon? The worst mass shooter in Virginia history didn’t use an AR but a .22 caliber weapon and a 9mm weapon. If Northam can ban ARs, why can’t it ban 9mm? Certainly, the cheering crowd in a CNN City Hall or an average Democratic presidential candidate wouldn’t answer anything.

Virginia lawmakers are also debating laws that would make it a crime to have a magazine that will last more than twelve rounds after January 1, 2021, which Cam Edwards points out makes most Virginia gun owners criminals would. Another calculation would make it illegal to have a silencer. The Americans currently own over a million mufflers for all possible reasons – so as not to damage their hearing or to bother their neighbors – but almost none of them have a muffler for criminal reasons. The ATF reports that there have been around 44 muffler-related crimes every year for the past ten years – or, as Stephen Gutowski noted, about 0.003 percent of mufflers are used in crime each year.

At the moment, most of the bills seem to fail. A more draconian Senate bill that would have authorized the use of attack weapons has already been rejected. “This is a compromise that takes people’s concerns into account and is still a good bill that will help reduce mass murder in the Commonwealth,” delegate Mark Levine, the legislative democrat, told the Associated Press. There is no evidence that any of these initiatives would make the Virginians safer, and it does not, in principle, prohibit Americans from owning a weapon that is objectively different from the confiscation of the weapon they already own. Both are a means of preventing citizens from owning the weapon. Both should be rejected as unconstitutional.

David Harsanyi is a senior national review writer and author of First Freedom: A Journey Through America’s Enduring History With The Gun.

