Violence escalates in Iraq while the government insists on ending protests

Baghdad

Published: January 28, 2020 9:06:00 AM

Security forces are preparing to burn a demonstrator’s motorcycles during collisions with anti-government demonstrations in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, January 27, 2020. (AP)

Armed men killed two protesters at night in the southern city of Nassiriya in Iraq and a district in Baghdad became a battlefield on the third day of an attempt by security forces to end months of demonstrations against the largely Iran-backed ruling elite.

At least five demonstrators had been killed by collisions during the weekend. Rockets also hit the American embassy residence in the fortified green zone of Baghdad, which houses government buildings. Ambassadors from 16 countries in Baghdad, including the US, France and Great Britain, condemned the use of live fire by Iraqi security forces and called for a credible investigation into the deaths of more than 500 demonstrators since October.

Security sources said three people were injured when at least one rocket landed on the US embassy, ​​the first time in years that an attack on the Green Zone – a regularly occurring case – actually hurt the personnel there. The Iranian army said five Katyusha rockets had entered the Green Zone late on Sunday, without reporting any casualties. The US embassy was not immediately available for comment.

Authorities started the pushback on Saturday to try to end the protests that started on October 1 in the capital and in other southern cities. Protesters demand the removal of all politicians, free elections and an end to corruption.

In Nassiriya, at least 75 demonstrators were injured, mainly by live bullets, during night-time collisions when security forces tried to take them away from bridges in the city, police and health sources said.

Unknown shooters in four pickups had attacked the main protest camp there, shot the two people, and set fire to protesters’ tents before fleeing the scene, the sources said.

Some protesters began building more permanent structures using bricks, Reuters witnesses said, while others broke into a police station on Monday and set fire to at least five police vehicles.

The leaderless movement is an unprecedented challenge for the Shiite Muslim-dominated and largely Iran-backed ruling elite, which emerged after a US-led invasion that overthrew Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003.

“REVOLUTION”

Pitched fights raged in the Khilani area of ​​central Baghdad near Tahrir Square, with protesters throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at security forces with tear gas, live circles in the air and catapults to push them back.

Some of the protesters danced on the front line of the protest, while others protected themselves behind concrete blocks and trees or by using metal plates.

“This revolution is peaceful. They use different types of fire against us, live ammunition, bullets and tear gas canisters. I was hurt in the face, “said Allawi, a hooded demonstrator who only gave his first name.

Tuk-tuks shot through the crowd to help the wounded and deported demonstrators who suffered tear gas inhalation. Demonstrations continued in other southern cities, despite repeated attempts by security forces to clean up their camps. Nearly 500 people were killed in the unrest, with both security forces and unidentified shooters shooting people.

After a break earlier this month, the demonstrations were resumed; protesters have checked three major bridges in Baghdad and maintained camps and roadblocks in various cities in the south.

The government has responded with violence and fragmentary reforms. The international community condemned the violence but did not intervene to stop it. Saturday’s pressure from the authorities began after populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said Friday that he would stop his supporters’ involvement in the demonstrations.

Sadr had supported protesters’ demands for removing corrupt politicians and for providing services and jobs shortly after the October demonstrations, but stopped calling on all his followers to participate.

“Everyone has come to protest against the government,” said Hussain, a demonstrator. “We demand that all politicians resign and leave. We don’t want Moqtada or any of them. “

