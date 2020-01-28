Advertisement

Violence broke out on the wharf and in the public gallery as five gang members were imprisoned for life for the murder of a 19-year-old man in north London last year.

Police and prison staff at the Old Bailey were attacked as the five accused were convicted on Monday for the murder of Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck at Wood Green in February 2019.

Tyrell Graham, 18, Sheareem Cookhorn, 21, and Jayden O’Neil-Crichlow, Shane Lyons and Ojay Hamilton, all 17, all face long prison terms for murder.

London city police said no injuries had been reported to the police or prison staff. A police spokesman confirmed that a number of people had been removed from the court after the incident.

The jury learned that the five accused and two other men, whose identity is unknown, left in the early evening of Friday, February 22, to hunt down members of a rival gang, armed with at least five knives, a handgun and a shotgun.

After spotting a group including Gabbidon-Lynck, a shot was fired before the defendants continued “like a pack of animals,” said DCI Simon Stancombe. “The defendants were so desperate to continue their little zip code rivalry, the gang launched their gun and knife attack outside a busy movie theater and several restaurants crowded with people and children enjoying their Friday night.”

Jason Fraser, a 20-year-old partner in Gabbidon-Lynck, was surrounded, stabbed and shot. He survived the attack, but was left with life-altering injuries.

Gabbidon-Lynck escaped from the attackers and returned to his car, before attempting to enter the rival group to stop the attack. As the accused turned to attack the car, Gabbidon-Lynck attempted to back off before being blocked by a row of parked cars.

After falling on a nearby hairdresser, he was arrested and stabbed five times, severing an artery, in scenes that prosecutor Oliver Glasgow described as “reminiscent of a Hollywood movie.”

The group, believed to be a member of the Tottenham NPK gang, fled the scene, changing their clothes and abandoning their car at Broadwater Farm Estate.

Stancombe described the attack as a “little postal code rivalry”, carried out “with a ferocity that I have rarely seen”.

In a statement, he said, “The truth is, there are no winners, no bragging rights or anything to be proud of. One man died, another suffered life-changing injuries, a family is completely devoid of life, and five young men will spend the best days of their lives behind bars. “

He praised the Gabbidon-Lynck family and said that they “maintained their dignity in very difficult circumstances” throughout the trial.

The defendants, who will serve at least 21 to 28 years in prison, have denied the charges.

