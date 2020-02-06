Vince McMahon speaks about AEW during the WWE Earnings Call

Advertisement

AEW entered pro-wrestling in 2019 and WWE seemed to have an answer for them on Wednesday evening. They moved NXT to the United States network to create Wednesday Night Wars.

During WWE’s fourth quarter 2019 earnings report, Vince McMahon was asked about AEW. He said the new company has not changed WWE’s business operations or their perspective.

McMahon added that WWE did not feel it needed to present a more angular product to fight this new competition. He said WWE is a rare TV PG product and they are convinced of NXT’s performance on Wednesday night.

With its Wednesday evening offer on the USA Network, WWE continues to be positive and is confident that the brand will be successful.

I love pro wrestling and hate BS. These two things drive me.