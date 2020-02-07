Advertisement

Matt Riddle didn’t do himself a favor when it comes to getting behind the scenes of the WWE. He has reportedly rubbed Brock Lesnar wrong, and there is more to report on this heat behind the scenes.

The Wrestling Observer newsletter noted that Vince McMahon is not satisfied with Matt Riddle. Brock Lesnar came to McMahon’s ear and entered a not too positive word about the original Bro.

With regard to social media, the problems with Vince McMahon and Matt Riddle are due to his contributions and challenges on social media. Brock Lesnar doesn’t like him for it and Lesnar has a huge attraction for Vince. Vince also sees him as an outsider and believes that Riddle has no respect for the hierarchy of business by challenging Goldberg and Lesnar.

Advertisement

Matt Riddle and Pete Dune won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Tam Classic in 2020. The Broserweights are scheduled for February 16 at NXT TakeOver: Portland for an NXT Tag Team Title Match. All of these good things happen to Riddle on NXT. That doesn’t mean Vince McMahon is a fan right now.

I love pro wrestling and hate BS. These two things drive me.