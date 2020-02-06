Vince McMahon says alternative strategic options are coming for the WWE network

Advertisement

WWE’s fourth quarter 2019 earnings forecast included many interesting numbers. Something Vince McMahon said was very interesting and could indicate a change in the WWE network.

The company saw a decrease in subscriptions to the WWE network. In his speech, Vince McMahon said that “alternative strategic options” could be implemented for the WWE network in the second quarter of this year.

We’ll see what Vince McMahon means. In the past, WWE Network considered all pay-per-views as part of the subscription price for $ 9.99 per month. A premium level has also been discussed for some time.

When asked what options they have for the WWE network, Vince McMahon said they have many options, including sales rights. You have a free tier and could see a “significant increase in long-term earnings”.

When asked if they could provide a number for winning the WWE network, it was said that we are not providing this information.

Microtransactions that become part of the WWE network are also possible. WWE has many options because they find “alternative strategic options for the WWE network,” as Vince McMahon put it. Let’s see what they have in store.

I love pro wrestling and hate BS. These two things drive me.