Vince McMahon on WWE, who pays so much on superstar contracts

WWE had a conference call where the fourth quarter 2019 numbers were discussed. During this conversation, Vince McMahon asked a very interesting question.

During the call, McMahon was asked if he still had to spend so much on talent. Vince said that what they were able to do on TV is “of paramount importance”.

McMahon emphasized increasing production, focusing on new storylines and bringing in new talent. He said there is growth in ratings. It’s like an investment. At one time, they had a lot of talent that was hurt. You don’t have this problem now. He continued that they have people they want to try WrestleMania with.

He went on to say that it took time to get people to where they should be before moving on.

