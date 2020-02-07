VILLAINS # 1 postponed for 3 weeks

Advertisement

The upcoming one-shot Superman: Villains # 1 was pushed back three weeks. DC has told retailers that the book will now be released on March 4th, as opposed to February 12th. This follows a similar three-week shift for the sister title Superman: Heroes # 1, which was previously released.

Both Superman: Villains and Superman: Heroes are jam comics from DC’s primary developers in the Superman family. The stories follow Superman’s decision to reveal his Clark Kent identity to the world.

Here is the updated announcement for Superman: Villains # 1,

SUPERMAN: VILLAINS # 1

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, MATT FRACTION, GREG RUCKA and JODY HOUSER

Art by BRYAN HITCH, STEVE LIEBER, MIKE PERKINS and EDUARDO PANSICA

Cover by BRYAN HITCH

The biggest villains from Man of Steel respond to the greatest news that has ever shaken the DC universe. Lex Luthor, Mongul, Toyman, The Joker, and more of the world’s greatest villains have to deal with how the world changes after Superman reveals the truth. Some of the most unique and creative voices in comics come together to tell a story that changes all the rules.

A SHOT

ON SALE 04/03/20

$ 5.99 | 48 PAGES

FC | DC