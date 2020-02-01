Vikings premiere The trailer of its sixth and last season

Advertisement

The Vikings, which are among the best historical radio collections in the past, are quickly over. Right, the trailer for the sixth and remaining season of such a huge collection was simply released. On this advance we can see part of Björ’s trip, who now turns out to be the head of the Kattegat.

As expected, this new improvement raises the question: does Björ have what it takes to be a king? In particular as a result of Ivar’s tyrannical mandate, doubts about youth management are improving. Check out the entire trailer here:

The other half of last season is expected to be in 2020, but the release date has not yet been fixed. This latest edition is expected to be the most intense of all, so many believe that it will not disappoint today’s followers.