View the performance of Ariana Grande's Grammy Awards 2020

Ariana Grande took Grammy’s stage for a year tonight after drama surrounding her performance in 2019 prevented her from attending the ceremony. Tonight it was a powerful vocal show from Grande, who performed “Imagine” (a nod to Mac Miller, who inspired the song), a cover of “My Favorite Things”, “7 Rings” and then “Thank U, Next” ” with tweaked texts to celebrate her relationship with her father.

Last year a source told Variety that Grande felt ‘offended’ after Grammy producers initially refused to have her ‘7 rings’, her then new single by Thank U, Next performed. from a medley, but insisted that they choose the second song, Grande decided to withdraw completely from the Grammy.

She addressed her absence on her Twitter after she won her first Grammy. “I know I’m not here tonight (trust, I tried and still really wished it were successful) and I know I said I’m trying not to put too much weight on these things …. but damn it. … … this is wild and beautiful (sic), “she wrote about the honor. She won Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener.

This year Grande has been nominated for another five prizes: Record of the Year (“7 Rings”), Album of the Year (Thank You, Next), Best Pop Solo Performance (“7 Rings”), Best Pop Duo / Group Performance (“Boyfriend”) and the best pop song album (thanks, next).

When the new nominations from Grande were announced, she posted her first comments on Twitter and then a longer note on her Instagram. “hello I had to share this here too, I’m sorry”, she wrote. “thank you for recognizing this music, my beautiful best friends and I created it in just a few weeks. The recognition is really more than enough in itself for me and my heart. Thank you. Let me literally take all my friends who are with it worked to sit around me so they can make sure that my heart is still beating lmao so much love and gratitude. 💍 also !!!! I have to congratulate all my other friends who have been nominated this year for their brilliant work too! I can’t wait to celebrate everyone together. “

Alyssa Bailey

News and strategy editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor on ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).

