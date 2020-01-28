View the Grammy 2020 performance of 'Old Town Road' from BTS and Lil Nas X

Advertisement

Kevork Djansezian Getty Images

BTS wrote history on the Grammy’s for the first time tonight and they joined one of the most star-studded songs of the evening. The k-pop band was part of the performance “Old Town Road All Stars” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, a nod to the collaboration “Seoul Town Road” by RM and Lil Nas X, which was released last year.

Lil Nas X briefly joined RM, V, Suga, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope and Jungkook during the song while performing “Seoul Town Road” verses and dancing together. The boys later rejoined Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus to end the song.

Advertisement

This is a big night for Lil Nas X, who has six nominations, including three for “Old Town Road”: Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo / Group Performance and Best Music Video. He is also nominated for Best New Artist, Album of the Year (7) and Best Rap / Sung performance (“Panini”). BTS has no nominations this year.

Ariana Grande teased the Grammy performance of BTS for the first time when she shared a photo with them earlier this week. “Look who I met during the rehearsal :)” she added. Grande is also an artist tonight.

The Grammys are not the only location where BTS will perform in the US. The boys will give their very first live performance of their new single “Black Swan” on The Late Late Show with James Corden on January 28. BTS will release their next album, Map of the Soul: 7 on February 21.

Alyssa Bailey

News and strategy editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor on ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).

Advertisement