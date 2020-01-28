View the Grammy 2020 performance of Billie Eilish from When the Party's Over

Advertisement

Billie Eilish made her Grammy performance debut in the most vocal way. The singer performed “When the Party’s Over” with her brother Finneas O’Connell, who played the piano. They fitted in white suits and had a sweet moment when the song was over and he applauded her.

Eilish has been nominated for six prizes this evening: Record of the Year (“Bad Guy”), Album of the Year (When We All Fall Inleep, Where Do We Go?), Song of the Year (“Bad Guy”), Best New Artist, best pop solo performance (“Bad Guy”) and best pop song album (if we all fall asleep, where are we going?). It is the first time she has attended the ceremony.

Eilish told Jimmy Kimmel in November that she was delighted when she heard of her nominations. “As cool as everything else is, it’s the Grammy. I’ve seen that every year of my entire life, like judging all of the girls’ ugly dresses,” she joked. “Every year my family and I all sat in the living room and watched the Grammy. We never missed it. The fact that I am the same little girl who watches it in my living room, and then I am still nominated in that same living room for six! What is that? ”

Advertisement

She also spoke with ELLE in September about delivering her best performances and never canceling last minute. “I’d rather not do a show than a mediocre version. I’m a thousand percent serious, “she said. “I tell you: I will never cancel a show on the day of it. If I do, someone can hit me in the face. If I die? Okay, I get it. Come on, Billie. Get the damn stage on that stage, and do something. “

Alyssa Bailey

News and strategy editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor on ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).

Advertisement