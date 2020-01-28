View the Grammy 2020 achievements of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas

Advertisement

The big Grammy moment that Nick Jonas teased this week has just passed. The Jonas Brothers finished their Grammy Awards performance of “What a Man Gotta Do” and “Five More Minutes.” The rendition of Nick, Joe and Kevin was energetic and their wives Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas cheered wildly in the audience. At one point, Kevin kissed Danielle. The reactions of the girls were frankly the best part of the show:

Nick told Ellen DeGeneres during the appearance of the Jonas Brothers in her show that they had planned big things for their ceremony number. He said, via Billboard: “We have prepared a very special performance. We don’t want to give anything away, but we play the new song that just came out (probably” What a Man Gotta Do “), and then we do something else that I think that nobody is going to expect that. “

The Jonas Brothers have one Grammy nomination tonight: their first comeback single “Sucker” was nominated for Best Pop Duo / Group Performance.

Their Grammy performance comes two days after the boys have announced that they will do a limited residency in Las Vegas in April at Park Theater in Park MGM. It runs from April 1 to April 18.

“VEGASSSSS !! Can’t wait to see you in April 😈🔥,” Joe wrote on his Instagram when he shared the news. The boys have spent the past few months on their Happiness Begins tour. The worldwide tour started in August and ends on February 22, 2020. Their last date is in Paris.

