View the Grammy 2020 achievements of everyone at Demi Lovato

Tonight Demi Lovato gave one of the most significant and powerful performances of her career with the Grammy. The singer sang “Anyone” for the first time on stage, a song she recorded before being admitted to the hospital with an overdose of drugs in July 2018. She initially had trouble starting the song and then went on to one of the most impressive and emotional vocal performances of the night. At the end she was rightly given a standing ovation.

Lovato spoke to Zane Lowe in the New Music Daily program from Apple Music about what the performance of the song on the Grammy meant to her.

“This song was actually written and recorded very shortly before everything happened,” Lovato said. “So I recorded the vocals four days before (the overdose) … The lyrics took on a completely different meaning … You listen to it a bit and you think, how did no one listen to this song and think,” Let’s this help girl. ” I even think I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt that I was okay, but I was clearly not. And I even listened to it and I am like: “Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself. “

“I feel like I was in denial, but then a part of me knew for sure what I was singing for,” she went on. “I sang this song and I didn’t even realize that the lyrics were so heavy and emotional until after the fact. And that’s what brings us right now, I remember being in the hospital listening to the song and listening to it was about a week after I had been in the hospital and I was finally awake, and I just remember hearing the songs I just recorded and thinking, “If there is ever a moment when I come back from this, I want to to sing this song. ”

Alyssa Bailey

News and strategy editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor on ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).

