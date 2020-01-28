Advertisement

Lizzo brought a dose of high energy to the Grammy broadcast and performed “Cuz I Love You” and “Truth Hurts” for her very first performance on stage at the show. But before she sang a word, she dedicated the Grammy broadcast to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died tragically today in a helicopter crash. “Tonight is for Kobe,” she said before she started singing.

Lizzo brought a lot of spirit to the show, dressed in a black dress with sequins for “Cuz I Love You” and then a bodysuit for “Truth Hurts.” There were ballerinas in LED tutus and a flute solo. All in all it was visually stunning, because people on Twitter quickly shared.

Lizzo has eight nominations tonight: Record of the Year (“Truth Hurts”), Album of the Year (Cuz I Love You Deluxe), Song of the Year (“Truth Hurts”), Best new artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (” Truth Hurts “), best R&B performance (” Exactly how I feel “), best traditional R&B performance (” Jerome “) and best Urban Contemporary album (Cuz I Love You Deluxe). It is her very first time that she attended the Grammy’s, and she already won Traditional R&B Performance and Urban Contemporary Album.

Lizzo spoke with ELLE in the fall about live performance and how she feels when the audience recites her name. “I don’t need encore singing after every song, even though they sometimes do,” she said. “But when it happens, I open my arms to receive it, because it happens for a reason, and I am so grateful for it.”

She also explained how important self-care has become for her. “I take self-love very seriously,” she began. “And I take it seriously because when I was younger, I wanted to change everything about myself. I didn’t like who I was. And the reason why I didn’t love who I was was because I was told I wasn’t sweet by the media, by (people at) school, by not seeing myself in beauty ads, by not seeing myself on television … due to lack of representation. My self-hatred became so bad that I fantasized about being other people. can’t live your life if you try to be someone else. What’s the point? “

