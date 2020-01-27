Advertisement

Hosts on Monday on The View defended NPR as impartial media after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yelled at one of their journalists and called it dishonest after a controversial interview. Co-host Meghan McCain wondered if the hubbub was above the liberal bias of journalist Mary Louise Kelly, but the other hosts rushed to defend NPR and Kelly while claiming that Pompeo was that one, “not telling the truth”.

First, co-host Joy Behar criticized Pompeo as a “bully” before bringing him back to “criminal” Trump, of course:

It looks like the administration is in charge of bullies. There is another one with a short fuse. This guy [William] Barr is a tyrant. He’s a tyrant. Pompeo is a tyrant. Trump himself is a tyrant. It is like an organized crime organization. It’s like when you listen to the tapes of him saying “take her out”, speaking of Yovanovitch, he looks like John Goddy, ok? He does not look like the President of the United States.

Meghan McCain, was the only one to extol Pompeo’s claim that NPR had agreed to keep subjects like Ukraine out of reach:

“If you go into an interview and you are someone like Mike Pompeo and you say I want to talk about it, I don’t want to talk about it and you agree in advance and the reporter breaks the okay, i can understand how frustrated you would be, “she said, adding that hostility between the administration and the press was compounded by journalists like Kelly,” reporting the information all the time. “

However, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg were eager to defend Kelly. Whoopi even presented NPR as impartial media, before declaring that Pompeo was the most dishonest:

WHOOPI: Well, we don’t know what it is because she apparently has all the texts in between them saying –

MCCAIN: He denied – I think that’s one he / she said.

WHOOPI: Yes, but I think she has the thing, but you know, I must say that NPR is the last place that worries me. Now there are times when people ask questions that you don’t want and that you have the right to, but I think NPR as a network is a bit like PBS for me.

BEHAR: Yes.

HOSTIN: Yeah.

WHOOPI: I don’t think it shows the spread of disrespectful people, but I think it doesn’t tell the truth because he went – he did the same thing at Martha Raddatz. He played stupid with her last year when she asked about the call with Zelensky. He said that the call never took place. He was on call. So it’s quite shocking in a funny way…

BEHAR: It’s also interesting, like, how can you hold these people accountable? You finally have one of the players in sight and you have to ask him the question which he does not want to answer. This is what journalists do!

McCain once again mentioned the left bias in the media tarnishing these meetings. “I also think that journalists are supposed to be impartial in their questions and if you already have an opinion that he is a shit,” she started before her co-hosts intervened.

“We don’t know! We don’t know it’s his opinion!” Behar and Whoopi intervene to say. Hostin also exclaimed that Kelly was the co-host of All Things Considered, which was “very famous”.

The problem is that the NPR is biased, particularly toward Iran, one of the other topics discussed in the NPR interview. As NewsBusters reported in 2016, NPR received $ 100,000 in 2015 from a left-wing group to help them promote President Obama’s “Iranian nuclear deal”.

Kelly demonstrated her own bias even very recently when she went to Tehran after the death of General Qasem Soleimani. While talking to a spokesperson for a terrorist propaganda media who boasted of wanting to kill President Trump, she did not hesitate and even labeled them as “conservative” and “right-wing” media.

