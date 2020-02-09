Advertisement

After the filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra was accused on Sunday of commercializing the Kashmiri Pandits exodus, which took place in late 1989 and early 1990, he wrote an open letter explaining the sufferings he and his family members suffered It was targeted by Islamist insurgents three decades ago from their homeland.

Chopra turned to young Indians and wrote on Facebook: “The recent incidents related to Shikara have deeply troubled me. I am an affected Kashmiri Hindu. My home in Kashmir was ransacked and my family members attacked. My mother, who had come along small suitcase to Bombay for the premiere of Parinda (1989) could not return home – she died in exile in Mumbai.

Here is the full letter you can all read:

Chopra described the allegations as nonsensical.

He added, “Now I am accused of selling my soul to commercialize the Kashmiri Pandits issue. It is a nonsensical accusation because if I wanted to make money I would have continued Munnabhai or 3 Idiots. But the reason why I did Shikara, because I saw firsthand what losing a house means, and because most of you don’t know how big our tragedy is, you weren’t even born when we were driven out of our home in 1990 If you don’t know the story, you will be doomed to repeat it. “

Chopra also asked people not to repeat past events.

“The film (Shikara) is my truth. It is the truth of my mother. It is the truth of my co-author Rahul Pandita. It is the truth of a community that despite such trauma has neither taken up a weapon nor spread hatred. It is Shikara . ” an attempt to do the same – to speak of unimaginable pain without sowing the seeds of violence and hostility, and to start a conversation that will hopefully allow the Kashmiri Pandits to return to Kashmir.

“Violence will only lead to violence. I’ve seen my house destroyed by hate. Don’t let it eat you up. I want you to have a future that’s different from my past,” he concluded.

