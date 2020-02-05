Video showing that Pixar animations are actually connected

Advertisement

The well-known animation studio Pixar, founded in 1986 by Apple CEO Steve Jobs and two companions, celebrates its 34th anniversary. Disney has released an impressive anniversary video for Pixar, which has been working under its roof since 2006.

Pixar, which has won 16 academies, 7 Golden Globes and 11 Grammy Awards, touches the hearts of thousands and thousands of people with profitable animated films. The studio, founded by Steve Jobs, former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, along with Edwin Catmull and Alvy Ray Smith in 1986, went to Disney in 2006 for $ 7.7 billion.

Disney shared a very special video for Pixar, which celebrated its 34th birthday on February 3rd. The video, which was released on the official Twitter account of the company’s digital broadcasting platform, Disney +, shows that Pixar films are literally linked sooner or later.

The studio hid Easter eggs (Shock Eggs) and exposed all of these hidden messages with the video it shared for a variety of animations from Toy Story to Misplaced Fish Nemo, from Cute Monsters to Unbelievable Household. Shock eggs experiment with scenes / photos that are hidden in films or TV exhibits and really adapt to a different occasion. Since these sequences are usually stored very briefly and carefully, they are only seen by very attentive viewers.

For example; A scene within the 2004 Unbelievable Household film options eliminated race car Doc Hudson in Vehicles. In another we see the pink scooter that Chef Skinner in Ratatuy pushed into the junkyard pile in Wall-E. All of these indications suggest that the films in the Pixar household will be linked sooner or later.

Pixar has two films that viewers will meet in 2020: Onward and Soul. Onward, chaired by director, Dan Scanlon, is expected to be released on March 4. The Soul, directed by Pete Docter, is expected to be available to viewers on June 7th.

