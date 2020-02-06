Video: Chief fan tries to overtake Mahomes, is stopped by parking meter

Advertisement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes wants to know if a Chiefs fan trying to get one of his passports during Wednesday’s parade is okay.

Twitter user Sam Wise shared a video of the litter, calling it “the biggest post route” in Mahome’s career.

The 11-second video showed Mahomes standing on top of a double-decker bus and then throwing a soccer ball into the crowd.

The chiefs nearby tried to catch it, including a man who was unfortunately standing next to a parking meter. This parking meter prevented the fan from catching the ball. The video shows the moment when the fan crashes into the bar and then lands on its back.

Mahomes, who had seen a video about the end of the pass, tweeted early Thursday and asked his followers if the guy was fine.

