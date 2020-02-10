Vico Sotto signs the Pasig disaster agreement with Cagayan Valley

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Pasig City worked out a disaster response plan with its designated partner, the Cagayan Valley region, on Monday, February 10th.

Vico Sotto, Mayor of the City of Pasig, and Dante Balao, Director of the Cagayan Valley, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that prepares for the deployment of disaster relief workers from towns and cities in the Cagayan Valley to Pasig City for the event of the “big one”. – an earthquake of magnitude 7.2 – happened.

The 100-kilometer West Valley Fault crosses Pasig, especially the Barangays Bagong Ilog and Ugong. If the “big one” appeared, the city would feel it with high intensity.

“More than 10,000 Ang-Ang-Ang-Ang-Ang-Ang-Ang-Ang-Ang-Ang-Ang-Ang-Ang-Ang-Ang-Ang-Ang-Ang-Ang-Ang-Ang-Ang-Ang Ditto pa lang sa Pasig ‘yun (More than 10,000 people are at risk of being hurt if the’ big one ‘hits. That’s only here in Pasig), “Sotto told reporters.

Studies by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) and the United States Geological Survey predict that the “big one” would leave 33,500 dead, 113,600 injured and possibly 3.15 million homeless.

The effects would be so debilitating that the disaster relief workers in the cities and towns of Metro Manila would no longer be able to do their jobs – they could be victims themselves.

For this reason, the OCD has developed a partnership program between Metro Manila’s local administrative units (LGUs) and their colleagues from regions outside the metropolis. Pasig’s partner is Cagayan Valley.

First agreement of this kind

The Pasig agreement with the Cagayan Valley Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CVDRRMC) is the first official agreement signed between a Metro Manila LGU and its designated partner for disaster relief for the “Big One,” said Bryant Wong, chief of Pasig for disaster relief.

The agreement includes the following functions:

The Disaster Prevention and Management Office in Pasig City will hold training sessions on capacity building and skills development for disaster relief workers in the Cagayan Valley. Pasig will also provide them with equipment and “continuous capacity building” resources.

Pasig will regularly conduct tabletop, communication, and extensive simulation exercises to train the Cagayan Valley civil protection teams.

The Cagayan Valley civil protection teams will “use their equipment and facilities in times of disaster”.

The CVDRRMC will provide respondents with support for Pasig’s operations in times of disaster as well as logistical support for all LGUs that support Pasig in such cases.

The civil protection teams from Pasig and Cagayan Valley exchange information, standard work instructions, protocols, emergency plans and other relevant documents and conduct regular meetings and dialogues.

A CVDRRMC team will conduct a thorough three-day survey of the Pasig site and its disaster response facilities and equipment, Monday through Wednesday, February 12.

It includes a “Walk the Fault” inspection of areas along the West Valley Fault in Pasig, particularly in the Bagang Ilog and Ugong barangays.

“As a first responder, you should be familiar with the Pasig site, equipment, and command posts where our equipment is located, and so on. You should be familiar with Pasig,” Sotto said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“We have to be ready”

Renato Solidum Jr., director of Phivolcs, attended the signing of the memorandum of understanding at Tanghalang Pasigueño in Pasig City on Monday. He congratulated the city government for taking a concrete step to attract outside help to prepare for the “big one”.

“Nandoon na tayo sa 400-year lower limit ng pagkilos ng fault. Possible names are 400 to 600 years old. Pero ang tanong, paano kung kumilos? (We are already in the 400-year lower limit of the error movement. It could also be far away because the range is 400 to 600 years. But the question is, what if it moves?) We have to be ready, “Solidum told the audience.

Solidum asked Pasig City to do the same if the provinces of the Cagayan Valley needed the help of its disaster relief workers. Sotto said his city is also ready to help its partner region with disasters.

“Hindi puwedeng mayabang pagdating sa DRRM. We have to admit that we need help. We have to help each other out,” said Sotto. – Rappler.com