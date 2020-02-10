Vico Sotto regulates 109 other Pasig government employees

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The Mayor of Pasig, Vico Sotto, gave 109 other city officials, some of whom were there before his birth, on a permanent basis.

The 109 employees were named on Monday, February 10, during the city’s flag raising, led by the 30-year-old mayor. Sotto honored her and more than 50 other employees who were classified as casual workers in January for their 20 years with Pasig or as a salaried employee.

The city government has regulated a total of 163 employees since the beginning of 2020, Sotto announced on Monday on its official Facebook page.

As “regular” or permanent employees, the employees receive the legally prescribed benefits for full employment and the security of employment. Casual workers, on the other hand, are exposed to short-term contracts that their superiors may or may not renew.

“Walang politika; tinitingnan lang kung kwalipikado’t maayos ang track record. Pinapatay natin ang palakasan o “Patronage” is a Pamahalaan, “Sotto said in his post. (No politics; we only check whether they are qualified and have a good track record. We eliminate the favoritism or patronage in the government.)

What Sotto meant was that the workers’ political connections – whether hired by allies or opponents – didn’t matter when examined for regularization.

The 163 workers that Pasig previously regulated were selected based on their seniority – 20 years or more. “May iba, naabutan pa si Mayor Caruncho,” said Sotto. (Some were already there in the days of Mayor Caruncho.)

Emiliano Caruncho Jr. was Mayor of Pasig from 1956 to 1986. The city’s main street, which connects the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the Spanish era, the town hall and the public market, is named after him. His grandson Christian “Iyo” Caruncho Bernardo is the current mayor.

In January, Sotto granted permanent status to an employee named Roberto Rodrigo, who had worked for the town hall for over 43 years.

According to Sotto, employees will be hired next who have worked for the city for 15 years or more.

“Seryoso tayo sa mga ‘pinangako natin dati. Hangga’t kaya, gagawin po natin, ”Sotto assured the city government workers who had gathered during the ceremony on Monday. (We are serious about the promises we made earlier. If possible, we will.)

During his campaign, Sotto promised to employ the city government workers according to labor laws – as far as possible. The hiring of workers with short-term contracts or “work orders” is widespread in the country’s bureaucracy.

Shortly after becoming mayor in June 2019, Sotto launched a program to “professionalize” city traffic officials, who are notorious to harass drivers but are also overworked and underpaid. Since then, more than 600 of them have gone through a training seminar that could lead to their regularization within a year, Sotto said in August.

On the occasion of his 100th anniversary in October, Sotto announced that the city government would fill 379 permanent jobs in the bureaucracy.

According to Sotto, the HR department of the town hall is working on a “Strategic Performance Management System” for the employees on Monday.

“This is intended to continuously improve the level of service in the Pasig government,” said Sotto in Filipino. – Rappler.com