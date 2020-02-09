Advertisement

Actor Vicky Kaushal finally broke his silence when he had rumors of an affair with Bollywood scorcher Katrina Kaif. He insists that there is no truth about any unconfirmed stories that have been circulating in the media in recent months.

“I don’t think there are any clarifications. I was very open in my personal life because I can’t lie,” the filmbeat.com website quoted Vicky in a recent interview with an entertainment portal.

“There is no story at all,” he added.

Advertisement

Katrina reacted similarly during an interview a few months ago, according to filmbeat.com. “These rumors are an integral part of our lives. Now I have the ability to understand that all that matters is the work you do. It will make you sustainable, that is what the audience loves you or judges you for . Everything else.” just come and go as this is part of the job. We decided to step into the spotlight. There are many people who hate stepping into the spotlight. But that’s the nature of being an actor that you have to accept and make peace with public speculation. It will be true some days, not true some days, “the actress said.

Recently there have been rumors about the duo that have been spotted several times, including public events and some parties with large tickets.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates