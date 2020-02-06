Advertisement

Actor Vicky Kaushal wonders why people think that being gay is “unnatural” and adds that it’s the most natural thing ever. “I don’t understand when people say it is unnatural. What is the concept of it unnatural? Because when I look at it myself, it has never been decided that I had the option to be heterosexual or gay , and I decided to be honest. No, it’s never happened like this. I just think it’s the most natural thing there’s ever been, “said Vicky.

“After spending countless hours in the crematorium (for a movie), I realized how important existence is. Everyone has to face the reality that is death. So at the end of the trip we will all be fat, ugly or dark denotes the same thing – ashes, “he added. The actor claimed that everyone in adults has conflicting feelings about sexuality.

“When you grow up there are always these thoughts, you don’t know which side you are on. You do your jigri at this age and you want to spend more time with them and then you hear all these terms about being gay and you think ‘ “Oh, I want to hang out with my friends more, you know?” Everyone has doubts about who he is attracted to, “he said.

Vicky expressed his opinion on homosexuality in the series “Azaad Awaaz” about Audible Suno. The show was created by Oscar winner and LGBTQ + attorney Guneet Monga.

Vicky recalled an incident and said, “As an assistant director of one of the films I was in, he sent me a picture of him and his partner. He said he wanted to share it with someone and I was honored that he felt so comfortable and he believed in me. It was nice to know that there is someone who trusts you so much. I have friends who are gay and who are pleasantly gay and it is really amazing to see. “

