The daughter of Vicki Gunvalson talks about her mother leaving “RHOC” after being one of the current OGs. Briana stands by Vicki’s resolution with love and satisfaction.

Vicki GunvalsonThe daughter is happy with her mother’s decision to leave the Orange County Actual Housewives. On January 24, the 57-year-old businesswoman introduced that she will no longer be part of the present, so that she can work on new tasks. Her daughter Briana Culberson, 32, was a familiar face for viewers, and now she talks about her mother’s exit after 14 seasons. She did it through a question from fans in one of her husband Ryan CulbersonInstagram posts the next day.

On a photo of the comfortable couple in North Carolina, a fan wrote: “Wishing Briana would make a press release about the present!” And she or he responded! “I am probably not a ‘claim’ form of lady, but I will say that it is very unfortunate and the tip of a beautiful trip for my mother. We have had a lot of fun as a household at the moment and I am very happy with her and love her. Her absence can be vital and she or he can be missed right now, “wrote Briana.

Fan maruchyrl wrote in the feedback: “I have been told – of all RH solid Briana is my favorite. This girl is – although she is younger – the most stylish and mature of your entire franchise. I will miss her the most!. “Another person thought that Briana and Ryan seemed so blissful in the photo because they no longer had to look after the present. In fact, Ashley commented:” If you find out you don’t have to worry about the Bravo cameras be # easy in your face. 😂 “

Vicki made the announcement through her Instagram and Twitter accounts. She wrote, “I’ll always be the OC of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Actual Housewives of Orange County,” she wrote then. “It has been an incredible journey for 14 years and I must thank you all in your help, in your love and for” together with me “in the best way.”

She went on. “I have been busy with new tasks that can be exciting, empowering and inspiring,” she defined. “My podcast with Westwood One can be launched quickly and I have more to say about this on” Whoop it with Vicki. “I hope you will be a part of me with my new journey, so keep an eye on us.”

No, he didn’t! Significant to say the least. Should not have stayed as long as I did.

– Vicki Gunvalson (@vgunvalson) January 26, 2020

On January 26, Vicki implied the actual producer of the housewives Andy Cohen, 51, did not support her. A fan wrote under her Twitter announcement: “Very telling …. no thanks Andy. I don’t blame you, he actually didn’t have this reunion anymore. @Andy.” Vicki replied: “No, he did not to say the least – it shouldn’t have been as long as I am. “Vicki was relegated to” right “in season 14, and as we reported EXCLUSIVELY in advance, she would not be re-applied as a full-time solid member for season 15 .

“Vicki was told she would not be coming full time anymore, so the community agreed to let her walk away on her mind in respect of her,” an insider said HollywoodLife ONLY. “The community knew that Vicki would make this difficult, so they had to let her know rather than make the remaining cast choices for everyone else in the next season. She had a dialogue with Andy rather than posting on social media. Vicki is unhappy, but she understands it is a venture and she or he seems to be trying her podcast ahead, “our stock continued.

