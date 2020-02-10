VFW | Film review | Consequence of the sound

Advertisement

The pitch: It’s the distant future (but maybe closer than we think). A blatant start explains that America has turned into a war zone. An addiction drug called hype is on the streets and has turned men, women, boys and girls into violent mutants who will not shy away from anything to find their next solution. On a typical Friday afternoon, a group of older Vietnam and Korean War veterans, led by Fred (Stephen Lang), come to their VFW hall to waste their afternoon on cheap beer and ridiculous amounts of whiskey, as they have done countless times in front. Today it is different: In addition to a younger soldier (Tom Williamson) who has just returned from an Afghanistan tour, a young woman (Sierra McCormick) encounters hype that was stolen from them mutated gang leader Boz (Travis Hammer). Of course the gang besieged the VFW and it was up to Fred and his comrades – old and new – to simply survive the night.

Happy hour: VFW is the third film from the newly renamed Fangoria studios and is undoubtedly the strongest release to date. Both Satanic Panic and Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich (for which Begos has a cut credit) look cheap compared to the ultra-stylish VFW. This is pure cinema, using neon, shadow, and 16mm film (or an impressive facsimile of it) to create an atmospheric, hyper-real aesthetic. Based on a screenplay by Max Brallier and Matthew McArdle – and following Bliss in 2019 – VFW confirms Joe Begos as a trash cinema writer, with a distinctive visual style that takes VFW away from the usual flood of over-lit, low-budget -modern genre cinema distinguishes that clogs up streaming services and redbox kiosks across the country.

Begos knows what he wants from his films and how he can get it. In VFW there is nothing untouched, no calculated “one perfect shot”. The handheld style from Begos gives the film energy and, above all, vision. Everything in the film – from the costumes to the red and blue neon lighting to the pulsating score – serves to look cool and to entertain an audience that is hungry for this special genre cinema style.

Stealing tips: A good friend once told me that he stole most of what’s in his bar. From the brand of lightbulbs to where the faucets are located, to the style of the bar stool, most of the appearance of his place was influenced by the joints he liked to visit. It’s a cliché to say that “borrow good artists, steal great artists” and like so many filmmakers before him, Joe Begos paints in pastiche and gathers ideas and concepts from the genre-merging horror, science fiction and action films that there were video store shelves in the 80s and 90s. But it’s his ubiquitous style, his admiration for this cinema style, and his confidence that makes this kind of genre trash high art and Begos an artist.

With VFW, Begos has Brailler and McArdle cribs from countless western countries and at least two films by John Carpenter that are in one place and are besieged by the bad guys. The film also contains elements from Troma films, post-apocalyptic Mad Max films and vengeance films from Vietnam like The Exterminator, but there is never a seductive idea of ​​”can you get this clue?”. Instead, the film appears to be an effort to live up to the promise of countless misleading VHS covers and to deliver to audiences – especially members of the video store generation – the kind of film they promised but never really got. In other words, it is not what he steals, but how he presents it.

VFW delivers the goods – tough dialogues, memorable characters and so much chatter – and the audience gets dizzy as teenagers while the gore literally explodes on the screen. Thanks to Begos’ right hand and the one-man band Josh Either, who also appears in the film, as well as recognition as a sound designer and producer, VFW is also exciting. You don’t have time to breathe or think. Just let the film wash over you.

The deep end of a pub: Genre filmmakers seem to be looking for awards and recognition more than ever. And with that there have been a number of award-winning genre pictures in recent years. In a episode of his post-mortem podcast, Mick Garris welcomed this trend after Jordan Peele won an Oscar for his screenplay Get Out. However, Garris also warned that the genre and especially horror should never be too civilized. Begos, an acolyte of Lloyd Kaufman and Charles Band, appears to be less worried about being part of a club in which he would not be a member anyway. There’s a punk rock sensibility that runs through the film – and most of Begos’s work – that gives VFW a real sense of honesty.

Here comes a regular: Bar spaces bring people from all walks of life together. There is an old saying that you never talk about politics or religion in a bar, but the best bars allow for a fierce debate between regular customers, new faces, and career bartenders, followed by a dash of whiskey and a laugh to explain the violent clashes behind let yourself be. VFW’s boilerplate plot is brought to life by a colorful cast of characters, especially the heroic veterans who call VFW so many days a week until the last call. There is a camaraderie among these men, archetypes that everyone met who wasted their paycheck on a dive on a particular afternoon: the strong, quiet guy, the big-mouthed savage, the grubby salesperson, the old battered head.

These figures are painted in broad strokes, but this sense of camaraderie is expressed in the vulgar dialogue between the scribes Brallier and McArdle.

It’s up to the cast – a kind of Expendables of Exploitation Cinema character actor – to bring these characters to life: the aforementioned Lang, along with Fred Williamson (Black Caesar), David Patrick Kelly (The Warriors) and Martin Kove (The Karate Kid)). But it is William Sadler who delivers one of the film’s most memorable performances, excited in ragged exertion, as he swings a circular saw wildly against the invading horde of mutants. Meanwhile, the bad guys are freed from so many post-apocalyptic action horror hybrids, from Class Of 1984 to Surf Nazis Must Die. They are mean, bad and look good in leather. You are even a little bit sexy. But the audience will still have a perverse pleasure watching the heroes decimate them in a variety of violent and very bloody ways.

Last call: VFW is sure to become a cult classic in pubs that prefer films to sports, and it can even inspire their own drinking game. As an action-packed, bloody siege, VFW is the second feature of the USA Up All Night that you’ve always hoped Rhonda Shear to serve on Friday or Gilbert Gottfried on Saturday. However, if you do decide to take a picture every time a character takes a picture, be careful as the hangover will not be as entertaining as getting there.

