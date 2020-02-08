Advertisement

Orson Bean, the funny actor and comedian, was hit and killed by a car in Los Angeles, the authorities said. He was 91 years old.

The Los Angeles District Medical Center confirmed Bean’s Friday night death and said it was being investigated as a “traffic related” death. The coroner’s office provided the location where Bean was found, according to reports from local news agencies.

A man was walking in the Venice neighborhood when he was stopped by a vehicle and fell. A second driver hit him in the fatal collision, according to the police. Both drivers stayed at the scene. The police did not investigate and identify the pedestrian at local outlets that Bean named based on eyewitness accounts.

Bean revived TV game shows like To Tell the Truth and played a Crotchety Merchant with Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.

He has appeared in a number of films – particularly Anatomy of a Murder and Being John Malkovich – and starred in several top Broadway productions and received a Tony nod for the 1962 Comden Green musical Subways Are for Sleeping. But the fans remembered him most for his many TV appearances from the 1950s.

“Mr. Bean’s face is adorned with a sly grin, much like a child’s expression when he puts his hand in the cookie jar,” the New York Times noted in a retrospective of his 1954 variety show “The Blue Angel.” It was said that he “had the ability to be personable even when his jokes were flat”.

He was born Dallas Frederick Burrows in Burlington, Vermont in 1928 and never lost the Yankee accent, which was a perfect complement to the dry, laconic storytelling that made him a popular humorist. He chose the stage name Orson Bean “because it sounded weird”.

His father George was a founding member of the American Civil Liberties Union and Bean later recalled that his “house was full of reasons”. But he left home at the age of 16 after his mother died of suicide.

Thanks to his wit and warm-hearted personality, he was a popular panelist in To Tell the Truth for six years. The game required participants to interview three candidates to find out which one was really remarkable and which were two scammers. The dramatic result was inspired by a national catchphrase when the host turned to the three and said: “Is the real (well-known) name up, please?”

Bean’s style appealed to both Jack Paar and Johnny Carson, and he appeared on the Tonight Show more than 200 times.

However, his early career was interrupted for a time when he was blacklisted in Hollywood in the early years of the Cold War.

“I was basically blacklisted because I had a sweet communist friend,” he said in a 2001 interview. “I stopped working on TV for a year.”

The blacklist didn’t stop him from going to the theater. Bean played on Broadway as the shy author of a fan magazine in George Axelrod’s 1955 Hollywood parody of Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter? alongside Jayne Mansfield and Walter Matthau. He also played on Broadway with Maureen O’Sullivan in Never Too Late and with Melina Mercouri in Illya Darling, based on her hit film Never on Sunday.

In the 1970s, Bean took a break from his career for a while when he got out and moved to Australia, where he led a hippie lifestyle. But he returned to the USA and – after a period as a self-described “house man” – resumed his career.

In the 1990s, he played shop owner Loren Bray with Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. In recent years he has continued to appear on screen, including Desperate Housewives, How I Met Your Mother and Modern Family.

In the meantime, his policies became more conservative. He was related to a leading right-wing commentator, Andrew Breitbart, when his daughter Susannah married him. Breitbart died in 2012 and Steve Bannon, later a top adviser to Donald Trump, took over Breitbart’s website of the same name, for which Bean had occasionally written columns.

He had a daughter, Michele, from his first marriage to Jacqueline de Sibour and sons Max and Ezekiel and daughter Susannah from his marriage to Carolyn Maxwell.