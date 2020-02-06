Veronica Mars: Why wouldn't Hulu allow Kristen Bell to say that word?

Advertisement

Veronica Mars doesn’t actually have any F-CDs – and now we all know why.

As previously reported by TVLine, Hulu Kristen prohibited Bell’s subversive title character (or anyone else in the Martian universe) from dropping an F-bomb during the eight-episode revival, which premiered on July 26. that a character reminiscent of Veronica would use such a language was, to say the least, confusing.

“I really notice the dissolution of Hulu,” admits sequencer creator Rob Thomas to TVLine. They bought (streaming rights) for all three seasons from Veronica Mars. And since these three seasons are designed to appeal to young people, they need to be able to view the three main seasons (seamlessly) with season 4.

Even though Veronica Mars’ fourth season fulfills the laughing moratorium, she has found a humorous way out of the curselessness, like Bell’s other TV appearance, NBC’s The Good Place. “Don’t underestimate Rob Thomas’ ability to take a roadblock and throw a joke in the face,” Bell says to TVLine with a smile. “He created an extremely humorous situation in which Veronica and Keith can handle the saying” f-ck “.”

For the file, Bell claims that she is a great proponent of the dirty words. “No one who hires me needs me to swear,” she sighs. I know some people don’t care – like my mother – and I totally respect that. However, it only offends you personally if you allow it. “