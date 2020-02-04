Veronica Mars Twist: Hulu advances revival release date ... today (Sure, season 4 is now available)

Advertisement

The Marshmallow Brigade will love this: Veronica Mars’ fourth season premieres on Hulu a week earlier. As in immediately. Like this second.

The early start of the eight-episode revival coincided with the “San Diego Comedian-Con Panel” sequence on Friday (really moderated by you). The main girl Kristen Bell, who was always available on this occasion, made the announcement even for the very enthusiastic residents of Ballroom 20. (Check out the footage of Bell breaking the information on Instagram.)

(The resuscitation was originally scheduled for Friday, July 26th.)

Advertisement

Bell’s teammates included Enrico Colantoni, Jason Dohring, Ryan Hansen, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as well as the sequencer Rob Thomas and longtime collaborator Diane Wright Ruggiero.

Bell recently instructed TVLine that she see “an uncountable life” for her alter ego, partly due to Thomas’ “dedication to reinventing the story” and also “As long as followers need more, I will try it “is to do it again.

“I told Rob to make Veronica Mars until it’s murder,” she wrote, Bell said before the deadpanning. After which the massive unveiling (in the later series finale) is that Veronica is the crime; she killed everyone! “

TVLine could have held out all weekend and into the following week by protecting the revival of Veronica Mars (first: Kim Roots’ premiere!). Printout of the recommendation: Stay away from the Interwebs until you have completed all eight episodes. Stuff happens and you probably don’t need to be pampered either.