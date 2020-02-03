Veronica Mars: Tina Majorino falls silent after season 4's absence - why exactly was Mac in [Spoiler]?

Advertisement

Although Tina Majorino was out of date for Veronica Mars’ recently released fourth season on Hulu, her superhacker alter ego, Mac, was no less than responsible. At the start of the eight-episode revival, Kristen Bell’s theme tune remarked casually that her beast had gone to AWOL in Istanbul. It is by no means clear why she is there. So we send the request to the sequencer Rob Thomas.

“It was really just to let the viewers know that she was not at the start,” explains the EP, explaining the relatively arbitrary location, which was chosen in part because he “had a nice trip” there recently. “I didn’t have to assume viewers that Mac was only 4 blocks away and we just couldn’t see them.”

For the files, Thomas claims that he needed Majorino to be part of season four. And the two really mentioned probability. “When we talked, she asked me what her story could look like and I said bluntly,” Right, you didn’t get an individual story, “recalls Thomas.” I told her that the series characters were the [exuberant] thriller move into the background. I don’t know if she signed out for that reason or if she had other commitments. “



It was the previous one.

In a unique statement against TVLine, Majorino confirms that she left season four when it became clear that Mac would not be an “integral half” of the episodes.

“I love the character of Mac very much, and my goal from the start was to give her and her trajectory the respect she deserves,” Majorino explains. “Mr. Thomas informed me at the entrance that his resourceful and foresighted person was taking a unique path for Veronica Mars and that Mac was not an integral part of this new path. I respect that drastically. When Mr. Thomas wrote this half for me for the first time, I was an 18 year old younger woman who developed into a personality that I adored. She appropriated herself to develop with me just like those who had watched. When he started delivering for this new revival When I got there, I was thrilled with the prospect, as excited as I was when the film got approval from our great fans, but the schedule for me reflected Mac’s depreciation in this new world of Veronica Mars.

“There was no more room for my beloved hacker queen, and this became more and more apparent during the discussions,” said the actress. “So I made the decision not to attend. I used to be so happy with where she found herself in the movie that I didn’t want to belittle it with a look that might not please me, Mac, or the audience. I am so thankful to be part of this gift and the next film, and I hope it will bring as much success to everyone as the unique. I hope that the followers will perceive my logic and I hope that they will perceive that there are worlds behind Veronica Mars that we will all discover sooner or later together. “

In the meantime, Thomas quickly realizes that “there are no exhausting emotions”, including “If there was a chance to work with Tina again, I would fall back on it.”