Veronica Mars: The story behind the other sad turn of the fourth season finale

With a lot of consideration (understandably) that the fourth season of Veronica Mars is a safe, groundbreaking turning point, the other shame of the final about an improvement was largely eliminated. So far it has been so.

We refer to the unfortunate, unfortunate, if inevitable conclusion of the friendship between Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s newcomer Nicole. After learning that Veronica suspected her to be a spring break bomber (and subsequently spied on her), Nicole kicked her suspicious bum on the curb. The season ended with an irretrievable breakup of their relationship.

Did the sequencer Rob Thomas ever think about drawing a particularly hopeful conclusion for their short-lived friendship? In one sentence, no.

“I was afraid that the relationship would work out at the goal,” he tells TVLine about the duo’s sudden breakup. “Veronica did some little problems for Nicole. She won’t take off her detective hat, so she’s suspicious all the time. As a result, he or she makes bad decisions, such as leaving a beetle in Nicole’s workplace and listening to her for days. “

After all, Veronica “did not deserve friendship,” claims Thomas, “she received what she deserved.”