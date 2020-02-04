Veronica Mars: So ... let's talk about season four finale shocker

Advertisement

This offer is aimed at many who have already seen the fourth season finale of Veronica Mars. Spoilers abound. You have been warned …

Ultimately, the epic love story of Veronica Mars and Logan Echolls’ heroine definitely spanned years and continents, with at least one life ruined. And bloodshed? Yes, there was a little bit of it too … courtesy of the bomb that killed Jason Dohring’s character at the end of season four finale.

The bum fight organizer, who became a naval intelligence officer, met its creator over an explosive device planted by Patton Oswalts Penn Epner, an angry pizza delivery man who had tortured Neptune Spring Breakers with related explosions in the most rewarding metropolis this month.

The worst half: Logan died just a few hours after he and Veronica last married. Keith and Wallace were present. As the couple had packed up for a spontaneous honeymoon in Sedona, Logan realized that Veronika’s car wanted to be moved to house the street cleaners. And as he went down the stairs and got into the car, Veronica noticed that Penn’s backpack was still in her back seat … and possibly a bomb.

She ran frantically to the window to warn her new husband, but it was certainly too late: the car exploded, knocked her down, and killed Logan. (A full summary of the episode can be found here.)

Marshmallows, are you as devastated as we are? Meet the feedback to pay tribute to the deceased, nice, sacrificed Logan Echolls.