Veronica Mars Season 5: Kristen Bell Will ... Agatha Christie ?!

Kristen Bell wasn’t kidding when she told TVLine earlier this month that she was going to play “Veronica Mars until her murder, She Wrote”. In Hulu’s fourth season, barely a week earlier, collection creator Rob Thomas reveals that he’s already been careful and optimistic about moving forward to a possible season 5.

“I have a few concepts in my head, one of which can certainly be very Agatha Christie- [esque],” he says. “It didn’t get exactly that, but it did get a model of murder in a mansion. One thing that is so explicitly detective – I actually want to get involved in the fact that we are a detective gift. I really feel that season four is Bridge season was there to get us from half cleaning the soap opera / half thriller to full detective / thriller. “

Although Hulu Veronica officially only needs to renew Mars for a fifth season, there were some very preparatory discussions, according to Thomas. “You checked my and Kristen’s availability in advance,” he notes. “Side note: If we make good numbers for Hulu, we can make extra seasons for Hulu. I actually feel it just like the present. But I also assume that they want to see that people see it. “

For half of him, Thomas says Hulu was an unimaginable accomplice. “I can say that it was an extremely entertaining fourth season since Hulu did some reworking on what we did,” he says. “If a community likes what you give, that’s good expertise. They were usually very enthusiastic.”