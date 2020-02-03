Veronica Mars: Jason Dohring responds to Season 4 Finale Shocker

Advertisement

The next story contains spoilers from Veronica Mars“Season four finale – take your own risk

If you study this story, it is very likely that you have seen the eighth and remaining episode of Hulus Veronica Mars revival and are in a state of extreme shock and fear of Logan Echolls’ death. When it comes to comfort, character actor Jason Dohring fully feels your pain. In the following questions and answers about publications, the actor describes the various phases of mourning that he experienced after the fateful cell phone name of the collection creator Rob Thomas. (I also talked to Thomas about the size. Here you can find the questions and answers.)

TVLine | What was your first reaction to your studies when Logan was killed in season 4?

I was devastated for the first three days.

TVLine | How – and when – did you find out?

I have to say Rob was incredibly elegant and was called me before I wrote scripts. And he also defined the reasoning behind it, which helped me to look at it from a broader perspective …

TVLine | What did he say was the reason?

He mentioned that he wanted to get rid of “teenage drama”. And other people will love Veronica if she’s an outsider. This gives her the freedom to do what she wants with a brand new willpower. And I actually thought it was cool. Fortunately, I fully understood this call. And I’m absolutely happy to support Veronica. … However, when he put out the arc of the season and said: “And Logan is killed in the explosion …”, my heart simply sank. I used to be like “F-ck”.

TVLine | What was the most annoying side?

If you’re part of a thing that’s very dear to your heart and you’ve spent so many years of your life in … I don’t know, man. I felt like I gave everything to the position, so a loss as it is going to be hard. I didn’t even know if I should inform my household. And there are certain relationships that I haven’t even taught. You will normally be surprised as I was before.

TVLine | How would you describe your remaining days on set?

It was like a happy disappointment. I used to want to remember the memories again. Kristen (Bell) and I just look at each other a lot on the set and say, “Rattle, that’s it.” “And she or he would hug me. Enrico (Colantoni) would tear. I think some people will feel that this is an inviolable triangle that must not be destroyed between Keith, Veronica and Logan.

TVLine | Was your remaining scene the one we noticed the place Logan says goodbye to Veronica and goes out to the car?

No. My remaining scene was with (Julie Gonzalos Parker) at the police station. However, I called her Kristen (after I wrapped her up) and thanked her for all the work she had done on the present, since she had initially spent a long, long time in the present. And he or she has made some private sacrifices in their social lives to increase this efficiency.

TVLine | If Logan had survived, do you suppose that his and Veronika’s marriage would have failed?

I don’t like to accept. I would like to assume that people with a strong will may find a way to make some changes. And I think that’s what our story is about. It goes from one place to another and with the love and help of others you can perceive additional things and take them with you. I believe that no one represents as much as Logan did what he did and then turns and touches Veronica in this way. It is a story of change, and I would like to assume that they have sufficiently changed the place where they may have worked it out.

TVLine | How would you feel if Veronica bounced back with Leo?

I was a Max Greenfield fan all the time. He is so charming. I always think that I’m worried on the set: “This man is so charming! What should I do? How can I compete with it? “(Laughs) He is so personable and successful. You need someone who is close to your heart to be completely satisfied and discover someone with whom he is completely satisfied and to support him in his development.

TVLine | You spoke Arabic briefly this season. How was it?

I was busy for about a week and it was just a sentence. (Laughs) I told my spouse: “Maybe by this weekend you have to make sure I notice it.” And so we would apply. I would be outside in the garden and speak Arabic. My neighbors had probably asked, “What the hell is going on over there?” But it was certainly cool. We had a dialect trainer on the set that day.

TVLine | Do you finally have a message for Logan followers?

The belief in Rob Thomas. He will be great at informing the present, as he has done with every stroke. I have the full religion in its potential to write beautiful stories, and Kristen strives to maintain this present. I really feel that it is a fresh start for the present.

How did the rest of the smiths, including Bell, react to the information about Logan’s death? I requested it from Comedian-Con. Watch the video interview at: