Veronica Mars First Look: Old buddies, enemies and an ex-return for Hulu Revival

Advertisement

Marshmallows, put together for a visit to the reminiscence trail: The next photos of Hulu’s upcoming revival of Veronica Mars show that everyone, from the ex-boyfriend of the police, belongs to a number of her most harmful enemies.

Among the many highlights from the connected gallery, which covers the first 4 episodes and contains over 100 (!) Photos:

* Famous faces like Weevil and Wallace appear, albeit in completely different contexts.

Advertisement

* Veronica and Logan take part in cuddling, consuming, and what looks like a tense second.

* Dick is in his factor.

* It’s a sure Fitzpatrick again, as is Mercer Hayes, the bad guy of season three. But it’s certainly not all terrible: Max Greenfield also returns as Veronica’s ex-Leo.

* Among the many newcomers to Neptune’s followers are: J.Ok. Simmons, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Patton Oswalt and Izabela Vidovic and visitor star Eliza Coupé.

As part of the revival – which will debut on Friday, July 26, with all eight episodes – according to the official summary, “spring breakers are being murdered in Neptune and thus the life of the tourist trade in the coastal town is weakened”. “After Mars Investigations uses one of many victims in the household to find his son’s murderer, Veronica is involved in an eight-episode epic thriller that captivates the enclave’s rich elites, who put an end to the months-long mess would be contrary to a working class that depends on the inflow of money that comes with the West Coast’s response to Daytona Seashore. “

Scroll using the gallery above (or click here to enter directly) and meet the feedback along with your ideas.