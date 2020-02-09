Venezuela's leader has given up decades of control over oil to survive

Advertisement

By: New York Times | Caracas |

Published: February 9, 2020, 10:51:09 a.m.

FILE – The sprawling refinery in Los Taques, near Amuay, Venezuela, December 7, 2017. (Meridith Kohut / The New York Times)

Advertisement

Written by Anatoly Kurmanaev and Clifford Krauss

After decades of dominance in the oil industry, the Venezuelan government has tacitly given control to foreign companies, desperate to keep the economy alive and to stay in power.

The opening is a startling turnaround for Venezuela, which for decades has broken state command of its world’s largest crude oil reserves. The government’s power and legitimacy has always been based on its ability to control the oil fields – the backbone of the country’s economy – and use its profits for the benefit of the population. But the nation’s authoritarian leader, Nicolás Maduro, is giving up politics in his struggle for control of a country in the seventh year of a debilitating economic crisis that was once central to the socialist revolution.

According to Venezuelan law, the state oil company must be the main participant in all major oil projects. As this company, Petróleos de Venezuela or PDVSA, gets under the pressure of US sanctions, years of mismanagement and corruption, the work is unofficially taken up by its foreign partners.

Private companies pump crude oil, organize exports, pay workers, buy equipment, and even hire security guards to protect their operations in a collapsing landscape, according to managers and oil consultants who work on the country’s energy projects.

In fact, stealth privatization is taking place, Rafael Ramírez, who ruled Venezuela’s oil industry for more than a decade before breaking with Maduro in 2017, said in a video address this week. “Today PDVSA does not manage our oil industry. Venezuelans cannot do it,” said Ramírez. “Amidst the chaos caused by the worst economic crisis in the country’s history, Maduro is taking measures to cede, transfer and transfer oil business to private capital to hand over.”

PDVSA did not respond to requests for comments on the recent concessions to private partners.

FILE – Drivers will line up at a Petróleos de Venezuela gas station in Carupano, Venezuela on June 12, 2019. (Adriana Loureiro Fernandez / The New York Times)

The arbitrary changes in the oil sector that have accelerated in recent months have revived the oil industry in a nation whose self-confident energy policy has served developing countries as a model for controlling natural resources since the 1950s. And they are a strong retreat from the vision of Hugo Chávez, who was Maduro’s mentor and predecessor. In 2007, Chávez nationalized the huge holdings of Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips and gathered the leadership of the PDVSA with political allies who were committed to his socialist-inspired “Bolivarian Revolution”.

But Maduro’s transformation of the Venezuelan oil industry has halted the collapse triggered by a US embargo. According to OPEC, the sanctions imposed in January 2019 had wiped out around a third of Venezuela’s oil production and reduced it to the lowest level since the 1940s.

Oil production in 1998, when Chavez took power, was still less than a third of the total. At the end of 2019, Venezuela had stabilized exports at around 1 million barrels a day, according to Bloomberg’s tanker tracking data. The dribbling of oil exports has given Maduro foreign revenues at the most critical moment of the economic crisis, allowing him to adjust to sanctions and consolidate his rule.

The country’s main export center, José, is slowly coming to life after shipping agents and states after major paralysis in the summer when PDVSA was cut off from the global financial system and struggling with the country’s largest market, the United States oil executives.

The unofficial partial privatizations last year were led by an unlikely reformer: Manuel Quevedo, a National Guard general with no known oil experience, who was appointed head of PDVSA by Maduro.

Quevedo broke with the predecessor’s nationalist rhetoric to hand over operational control over joint oil projects to partners like Chevron. Russia’s state-owned company Rosneft; some European and Chinese companies; and groups of Venezuelan magnates.

“With PDVSA in crisis mode, they’re increasingly delegating operational responsibilities and decisions to partners,” said Lisa Viscidi, a Latin American energy specialist at Inter-American Dialogue, a Washington-based research group.

The concessions gradually reduce PDVSA to slightly more than a holding company that gathers the state’s share of oilfield revenue, with most financial and strategic decisions made by private partners. This is an astounding decline from ten years ago when PDVSA was the pride of Venezuela and the cornerstone of its economy.

Until the outbreak of the economic crisis in 2013, the company was the source of virtually all hard currencies in Venezuela. It was also his largest employer and permeated all areas of the country’s life, from supermarkets to parks. Today, the 100% PDVSA-owned oil fields make up less than half of the country’s remaining oil production, and their production continues to decline.

On the export side, PDVSA’s biggest ally was the Russian Rosneft, which sold around two thirds of Venezuelan oil last year. Rosneft quickly replaced the U.S. sales routes from PDVSA by diverting its oil to Asia, which, according to tanker monitoring companies, often obscures the source and destination of the freight to avoid the sanctions.

Excluded from the global financial system, PDVSA was also forced to relinquish control to foreign partners in organizing exports, which violates the country’s energy laws. In recent months, Chevron, Rosneft and Italian company Eni have exported Venezuelan crude oil directly.

Opening up exports of PDVSA – millions of dollars’ worth of oil freight – to anyone who can circumvent the sanctions to set up a ship, insurance company and customer for crude oil has even created a small home industry among the Venezuelan elite.

Now the only thing that matters is that the oil continues to flow, said a partner in a joint oil venture as he scanned his cell phone and looked at the state company’s freight offers.

“The historical struggle for the sovereignty of resources is sacrificed for operational convenience,” said Antero Alvarado, energy consultant in Caracas.

📣 The Indian Express is now in the telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines

Download the Indian Express app for the latest World News.