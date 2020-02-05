Advertisement

A vegan who protests outside of a fur store says that he was crazy about shocking video images.

Newbie activist Martin Shaw, 30, said this was his third ever protest at Brighton Vegan Activists outside a store named Profile Fashion when a man seemed to be attacking him.

With signs like “Wear your own skin” and “It’s not fashion, it’s violence,” he claims that the man was a customer in the store who objected to his veganism and anti-fur attitude.

He said, “I know he would have said that one of the protesters was blocking his way.

Credit; SWNS

“That’s not right. He walked around the protesters who were at the door and he had stopped me from nothing. He pulled me to the floor.

“A member of the audience was happy to pull him off of me.

“It only shows that with the people who buy fur, they can be violent to both people and animals. It is not unexpected that someone who buys fur would have a disdain for others.

headbutted

“When he hit me in the head, he gave me a nosebleed and a cut on my nose. I called 111 to see if I should go to the hospital and they advised me to wait until the swelling disappeared. “

The police were called, but Martin, a four-year-old vegan, says he doesn’t want to file a complaint.

He said: “I don’t want to pursue it with the police. The only way I want to achieve this is to show the cruelty of the store and its customers.

“I know that he has said elsewhere that one of the protesters first waved at him, but that is simply not true.

Credit; SWNS

“There was a lot of room to walk around the demonstrators, he just wanted to be violent against us.”

Martin has said that the man who is abused according to him has removed his social media. But, he said, he will continue to protest against Profile Fashion and their use of animal fur in their products

He said: “We can see that all animals suffer and feel pain and we have a duty to stop that where we can.

“Nothing justifies wearing the skin of an animal. It causes so much pain and suffering for the animal.

“They are trapped in snares and are electrocuted for their fur.

“It has inspired everyone to keep protesting to ensure that this store no longer sells fur.”

Credit; SWNS

A spokesperson for the Sussex police said: “The Sussex police received a call on Sunday at 3.12 pm for disruption due to a noisy demonstration in Duke Street, Brighton.

“At the same time a second call was received in which it was reported that a fight had begun, but broke up less than a minute later.

“There were no further reports and the police were not present.”

The store was contacted for comment but has not yet responded.

