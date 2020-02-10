Advertisement

A current picture turns on the Internet, and to our surprise Disha Patani and Varun Dhawan shoot together. Wait what? It looks like Tinsel Town has a new couple on the screen and we wonder what they bring to the audience. If you look each other in the eye against the background of the sea and the plate that says “California 66”, they look great. We are excited to see how we can learn more details about this one picture and what exactly they are working on together!

Disha is currently basking in the success of her latest Malang release, and it’s her sharpness that is already increasing grades. Immediately after the movie is over, it is sure to be another pleasure for the fans to see Varun and Disha together, and everyone is very excited. And if you want to have more fun, go straight to Varun Dhawan’s Instagram account, where he told Disha several stories.

Disha Patani has taken the nation by storm with her latest release, Malang, and audiences showered love abundantly. The hot avatar makes all waves and it is their performance that wins everywhere!

With several projects and reviews received, everyone raves about Disha in Malang, which was recently released. The actress has a promising line-up in which she will reunite with Salman Khan in Radhe, and then there is Ekta Kapoor’s KTina.

We couldn’t get over Aditya and Disha. Now Disha gets so excited with Varun, but hey guys? Tell us what it is now! We are looking for these two and can’t wait to see them on the screen.

