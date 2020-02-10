Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020: See all the best looks

Advertisement

Photo by Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

Sequins! Feathers! Tulle! Slots! The Vanity Fair Oscars Party had it all.

Advertisement

icon-facebook

icon-twitter

Once the red carpet was finished, the hairstyles and makeup were dissected and the trophies were awarded (Yay Parasite! Yay Laura Dern! Yay Brad Pitt!) At last night’s Oscars, the only thing left to do was Party. And the party they had at the annual Vanity Fair Oscar party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Hollywood last night.

Each year, the festival attracts all the biggest participants of the awards, as well as a parade of models, actors and personalities at its festivities. This year there was a strong Canadian contingent at the party with Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Emily Hampshire, Shay Mitchell and Winnie Harlow all present. They were spotted alongside Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, Gal Gadot, Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Candice Swanepoel and more.

There were many highlights from the red carpet, including Elizabeth Banks who recycled her 2004 Badgley Mischka Oscar dress for last night’s event, writing on Instagram, “It’s beautiful and it’s going … so why not wear it again ?! “

We have put together all the looks people will be talking about last night’s event in the gallery below:

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

VANITY FAIR-OSCARS-PARTY9

icon-facebook

icon-twitter