Vanessa Lachey falls silent after making fun of the unpleasant reaction to the Jessica Simpson question

Vanessa Lachey “simply gave information” to her answer to a question from her “At the moment” interview about sending Jessica Simpson a present after the birth of her children!

Vanessa Lachey Clarify the report. The 39-year-old TV person went on social media on February 5 and replied to a Twitter person who believed Vanessa denied having sent her husband. Nick Lachey“S, 46, ex, Jessica SimpsonVanessa, 39, a gift after starting her youth was “incredibly awkward”. Vanessa tweeted again on her private account: “How. I’d like to know, including “Actually … I find it bizarre to accept credits for something you haven’t done or given. “Vanessa went on to discover that it was even stranger to deliver something so random. Simply give information. We have to make sure we are honest. “

The entire change related to a really uncomfortable answer Vanessa gave when asked on February 3 in the aftermath of Im Moment. host Hoda Kotb, 55, the stunned couple debated Jessica’s current story since their present time. “I interviewed Jessica Simpson about her guide, open e-book, and he or she talked about how she lived with her husband and teenagers, and he or she was actually happy for all of you,” said Hoda Nick and Vanessa. The current correspondent added that the author of the open e-book said that Nick and Vanessa “sent me an amazing thing when we had our children.” And the problems became … uncomfortable.

After asking Nick if he was a little wiser about the gift, Jessica’s former husband replied, “I am sincere, I obviously haven’t learned the guide, so I don’t know what she said or disclosed there. How happy for you and your life. “Still, one thing didn’t go well with Vanessa in terms of the explanation. She interfered in the change and said to Hoda,” I feel really unhealthy, I’m sorry, you said that someone sent your deduction “But we weren’t, anyway, thanks.” Vanessa added, she didn’t even know about Jessica.

– Vanessa Lachey (@VanessaLachey) February 5, 2020

The misunderstanding stems from Jessica’s new book “Open E”. In the various chapters, Jessica goes deep and confronts her with her addiction to alcohol, failed relationships and the pressure of fame. It remains to be seen whether the gift story is part of the guide or not, but the fans can find out for themselves! Jessica’s guide became available on February 4.