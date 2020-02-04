Vanessa Lachey clumsily closes the claim that she sent Nick's ex, Jessica Simpson, a gift - watch

Advertisement

Wince! Vanessa Lachey strongly denies Jessica Simpson’s claims that her ex-husband Nick Lachey and his current wife Jess sent a gift when they had their children.

For people who stay for unpleasant TV moments, Vanessa Lachey just handed them a gift. She has trouble with Jessica Simpsons explain that Vanessa and husband Nick Lachey sent a gift to his ex-wife when she had her children. Nick, 46, and Vanessa, 39, appeared on February 3 at As we speak Present. host Hoda Kotb, 55, shared the 39-year-old Jessica’s reward story, about which she had taught her in a new look.

“I interviewed Jessica Simpson about her open guide, and he or she spoke about how she lived with her husband and children, and he or she was actually happy for all of you,” Hoda told Nick and Vanessa. She added that Jessica talked about it throughout her personal conversation. When we speak, we see that the couple “sent me a nice thing when we had our children”. Hoda also noted that Jessica had confessed to having been abused as a toddler and was seriously injured. “Was that kind of information for you, Nick? Or were you passed out? “, She asked.

“I’m trustworthy, I clearly haven’t learned the guide, so I don’t know what she said or disclosed there. However cheerful she and her life may be,” replied Nick politely. “I know that they are for us There is undoubtedly mutual respect there, it was clearly a very long time in the past and we all went on. “Nick and Vanessa met and fell in love in 2006 when they appeared in his music video for What’s Left of Me. It was the same thing The year Nick and Jessica got divorced and Vanessa helped him find his heartache, and the couple remains stable after 14 years together.

Vanessa, however, struggled with Jessica’s reward statement. She jumped in quickly and instructed Hoda: “I feel really unhealthy, I’m sorry, you indicated that someone sent your print … we weren’t, but thank you whoever sent it.” Hoda defined that Jessica had made the remark as one. A bit because of the couple after a tremendous second, and Nick jokingly turned to Vanessa and asked, “What did you send?” The triple mother shot again: “I didn’t … I know hers Handle not. Thanks anyway, whoever sent it from us. “