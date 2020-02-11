Advertisement

Vanessa Bryant said in an Instagram post that she was both saddened and upset by the loss of her husband, NBA star Kobe Bryant, and 13-year-old Gianna in a helicopter crash last month.

Vanessa Bryant, 37, has rarely appeared in public since the crash that killed her husband, daughter, and seven other people.

“My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi have disappeared,” she said, using a nickname for her daughter. “I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like trying to prevent Kobe from being gone, but my body refuses to accept my Gigi. It will never come back to me.”

Advertisement

Bryant said she was upset about losing her husband and daughter and must remember to be strong for the couple’s three surviving daughters.

“God, I wish you were here and this nightmare was over,” she said. “I pray for all victims of this terrible tragedy. Please keep praying for everyone. ”

The death of Bryant, an 18-time National Basketball Association all-star and one of the most admired athletes in the world, caused shock and sadness among fans and fellow athletes around the world.

The retired Los Angeles Lakers attacker was on his way to a youth basketball tournament he was coaching at, and his daughter and two other girls were to board the luxury chopper.

U.S. investigators have yet to determine the cause of the crash in Calabasas outside of Los Angeles. However, the helicopter flew in the thick fog and there was no sign of engine failure.