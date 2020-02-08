Vanessa Bryant shares a cute video of her baby Koko, 7 months old, who looks like her daughter Gigi

Advertisement

Vanessa Bryant’s video of her nanny Koko trying to stroll included a heartbreaking caption about her late daughter Gigi.

“My Koko Bean. It looks very similar to my Gigi. ” Vanessa BryantThe 37-year-old wrote following her daughter’s Instagram clip Koko (current title Capri Kobe Bryånt), 7 months, tries on Saturday, February 8th to go for a walk with the help of her “Aunt Ri-Ri”. “Woooo good job, Koko!” to the digital camera with the most important smile. “Good wife, mom, do you have to do it again?”, She then asked her what Koko was thankfully obliged to do and did her best as soon as she got back on her feet. The followers were completely obsessed with the incredible sweet second and left thousands of compliments in the feedback section. “The heart of the coronary artery is melting,” wrote one. Mario Lopezspouse Courtney raved about Koko just as kindly and said: “What a small splendor! And her hair! “

Others were specifically concerned with what Vanessa was saying in the caption that Koko wanted to resemble her late daughter Gigi. The 13-year-old tragically handed her father along Kobe Bryant and 7 others after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, January 26 Sarah Nicole Landry wrote after a series of heart emojis after seeing coconut’s throwback. Others talked about how they also noticed a similarity between the 7-month-old and her late and nice NBA celebrity father.

Vanessa bravely spoke out for the death of her husband and daughter for the first time, three days after he appeared on Instagram. She posted a household picture of Kobe, herself and her 4 ladies (Gigi, Koko, Natalia. Bianka) who came here with a heartbreaking caption. “Ladies and I have to thank the tens of millions of people who have been shown to help and love in this terrible time,” she began. “Thanks for all the prayers. We absolutely want them. “

“There are not enough expressions to explain our pain,” she continued. “It is a comfort to me that Kobe and Gigi knew they were loved so much. We were so blessed to have her in our lives. I want them to be here with us forever. They were our wonderful blessings that were taken away from us too quickly. “